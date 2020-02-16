https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/UT-MARTIN-80-E-ILLINOIS-79-OT-15059790.php
UT MARTIN 80, E. ILLINOIS 79, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Skipper-Brown
|35
|6-10
|2-3
|8-13
|2
|2
|14
|Dixon
|38
|5-5
|2-4
|3-10
|3
|2
|12
|S.Smith
|29
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|0
|6
|M.Smith
|39
|7-16
|1-1
|1-5
|5
|3
|19
|Wallace
|42
|9-16
|2-7
|1-4
|4
|1
|20
|Charles
|19
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|8
|Matlock
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|2
|0
|Wilson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|33-66
|7-15
|16-39
|20
|10
|79
Percentages: FG .500, FT .467.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (M.Smith 4-11, Charles 2-6, Matlock 0-2, S.Smith 0-2, Wallace 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Skipper-Brown 2, M.Smith).
Turnovers: 11 (Wallace 3, Dixon 2, M.Smith 2, S.Smith 2, Skipper-Brown, Wilson).
Steals: 5 (Wallace 3, S.Smith, Skipper-Brown).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UT MARTIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dove
|43
|12-16
|4-6
|2-10
|2
|5
|32
|Thomas
|37
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|8
|Harris
|44
|1-6
|1-2
|0-1
|6
|2
|4
|Hawthorne
|43
|6-17
|2-2
|1-9
|5
|1
|18
|Sertovic
|45
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|14
|Pierce
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Rustin
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Polla
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|29-57
|9-12
|3-26
|20
|14
|80
Percentages: FG .509, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Dove 4-5, Sertovic 4-7, Hawthorne 4-9, Harris 1-4, Thomas 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Rustin).
Turnovers: 10 (Dove 3, Harris 3, Sertovic 2, Thomas 2).
Steals: 6 (Sertovic 2, Thomas 2, Harris, Hawthorne).
Technical Fouls: None.
|E. Illinois
|31
|39
|9
|—
|79
|UT Martin
|35
|35
|10
|—
|80
A_1,013 (4,800).
