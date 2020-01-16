UNC-Greensboro 79, The Citadel 69

Massey 3-10 2-3 10, Hunter 3-9 2-2 8, Dickey 8-14 3-4 19, Allegri 4-10 3-3 13, Hueitt 3-7 0-0 9, Abdulsalam 0-3 1-2 1, Miller 6-13 1-2 14, Leyte 1-3 0-0 2, Ko.Langley 0-3 0-0 0, Ke.Langley 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-74 12-16 79.

THE CITADEL (6-10)

Batiste 2-2 1-4 5, Rice 4-11 2-2 13, Harris 2-6 4-4 9, Abee 7-16 2-2 20, Spence 7-10 3-5 17, Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Webster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 12-17 69.

Halftime_The Citadel 33-32. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 9-28 (Hueitt 3-6, Allegri 2-4, Massey 2-7, Ke.Langley 1-2, Miller 1-3, Dickey 0-1, Ko.Langley 0-1, Leyte 0-1, Hunter 0-3), The Citadel 9-29 (Abee 4-11, Rice 3-10, Davis 1-2, Harris 1-3, Reed 0-1, Clark 0-2). Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 34 (Dickey 12), The Citadel 38 (Harris 10). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 9 (Hunter 3), The Citadel 17 (Batiste 8). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 17, The Citadel 14. A_708 (6,000).