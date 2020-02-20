https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/UMKC-69-CALIFORNIA-BAPTIST-63-15069483.php
UMKC 69, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|25
|7-13
|6-6
|1-5
|0
|5
|21
|Pirog
|25
|1-1
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|1
|2
|Acquaah
|38
|6-17
|9-11
|3-7
|2
|4
|22
|Boyd
|27
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Flavors
|29
|2-9
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|6
|Armstrong
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Nottage
|15
|0-3
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|2
|Morison
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Kuol
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Lo
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-57
|18-21
|11-30
|3
|15
|63
Percentages: FG .351, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Kuol 1-1, Davis 1-2, Armstrong 1-4, Flavors 1-5, Acquaah 1-10, Nottage 0-1, Boyd 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Pirog 2, Davis, Nottage).
Turnovers: 9 (Acquaah 4, Flavors 2, Boyd, Lo, Pirog).
Steals: 3 (Acquaah, Armstrong, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMKC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allick
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|7
|Giles
|29
|7-11
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|3
|17
|Kamgain
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|McKissic
|28
|5-9
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|3
|13
|Williams
|29
|1-1
|0-1
|0-4
|2
|1
|2
|Whitfield
|29
|2-8
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|White
|23
|4-9
|2-2
|4-9
|2
|3
|10
|Hardnett
|13
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Nesbitt
|12
|2-3
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|1
|9
|Totals
|200
|26-51
|12-14
|4-22
|12
|20
|69
Percentages: FG .510, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Giles 2-2, Hardnett 1-1, Nesbitt 1-1, Allick 1-2, Kamgain 0-1, McKissic 0-1, White 0-1, Whitfield 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Allick, Nesbitt, White).
Turnovers: 9 (Giles 2, McKissic 2, Williams 2, Hardnett, Nesbitt, White).
Steals: 6 (McKissic 3, Williams 2, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|California Baptist
|31
|32
|—
|63
|UMKC
|37
|32
|—
|69
A_1,211 (7,300).
