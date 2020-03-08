Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CAL POLY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Crowe 29 6-8 0-0 0-4 1 1 16
Jaakkola 15 1-3 2-2 1-2 0 5 4
Alexander 33 2-4 2-2 0-2 2 1 6
Ballard 28 4-13 0-0 1-4 4 5 10
Rogers 17 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 4 2
J.Smith 26 5-9 0-1 1-4 2 2 12
Koroma 25 3-3 0-0 2-5 0 3 6
Harwell 24 3-7 3-3 0-3 3 0 11
Colvin 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
K.Smith 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-50 7-8 5-26 13 21 67

Percentages: FG .500, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Crowe 4-6, Harwell 2-4, J.Smith 2-5, Ballard 2-6, Rogers 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Crowe 2, Jaakkola, Koroma).

Turnovers: 12 (Koroma 3, Rogers 3, Alexander 2, Ballard 2, J.Smith 2).

Steals: 7 (Alexander 2, Harwell 2, Ballard, Jaakkola, Rogers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UC SANTA BARBARA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Freeman 31 3-8 0-0 1-4 3 0 8
Sow 23 5-10 4-8 3-7 1 2 14
Cyrus 35 4-9 4-4 3-7 2 3 13
McLaughlin 40 6-11 2-2 1-2 6 2 17
Ramsey 40 1-11 4-4 1-3 4 3 7
Idehen 16 3-3 0-1 0-2 1 0 6
Toure 11 2-4 0-1 4-6 1 1 4
Nagle 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-57 14-20 13-31 18 12 69

Percentages: FG .421, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McLaughlin 3-6, Freeman 2-5, Cyrus 1-4, Ramsey 1-5, Nagle 0-1, Sow 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (McLaughlin 3, Ramsey 3, Sow 3, Cyrus, Freeman).

Steals: 6 (McLaughlin 3, Ramsey 2, Sow).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal Poly 35 32 67
UC Santa Barbara 26 43 69

A_3,218 (5,600).