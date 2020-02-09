Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UC DAVIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Koehler 22 5-7 0-1 0-4 2 5 10
Manjon 30 3-6 4-8 1-1 4 2 11
Pepper 31 6-14 0-0 3-8 0 1 13
Printup 19 3-5 1-2 0-1 0 2 10
Squire 22 0-5 0-0 2-2 3 2 0
Fuller 24 9-12 3-4 1-4 1 4 23
Mooney 20 0-0 2-2 0-2 2 2 2
Gonzalez 18 4-7 2-3 0-1 2 1 14
Neufeld 14 1-3 2-2 2-3 0 4 4
Totals 200 31-59 14-22 9-26 14 23 87

Percentages: FG .525, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 11-16, .688 (Gonzalez 4-6, Printup 3-3, Fuller 2-3, Manjon 1-1, Pepper 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Koehler, Squire).

Turnovers: 7 (Pepper 3, Neufeld 2, Gonzalez, Squire).

Steals: 4 (Koehler, Mooney, Pepper, Printup).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CAL ST.-FULLERTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clare 30 3-5 0-0 2-6 3 2 7
Lee 26 6-9 6-9 3-7 0 2 18
Rowe 30 6-10 8-10 4-9 1 4 21
Awosika 34 3-5 4-7 2-4 3 4 10
Kamga 40 5-17 8-8 2-5 0 2 20
Arnold 26 2-8 0-0 0-3 1 3 5
San Antonio 10 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Pitts 2 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Venzant 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-55 26-34 14-36 10 20 81

Percentages: FG .455, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Kamga 2-8, Clare 1-2, Rowe 1-4, Arnold 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Rowe).

Turnovers: 12 (Awosika 5, Clare 2, Venzant 2, Kamga, Lee, Rowe).

Steals: 2 (Clare, Lee).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC Davis 44 43 87
Cal St.-Fullerton 35 46 81

A_809 (4,000).