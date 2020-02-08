https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/UALR-90-ARKANSAS-ST-87-15041264.php
UALR 90, ARKANSAS ST. 87
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brevard
|23
|4-6
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|3
|10
|Matthews
|31
|4-6
|3-7
|3-8
|0
|4
|11
|Eaton
|36
|7-10
|5-5
|0-1
|5
|3
|25
|Eggleston
|10
|0-4
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|Fields
|28
|6-13
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|4
|15
|J.Johnson
|26
|2-3
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|8
|Jackson
|16
|2-2
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|5
|Kus
|15
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|9
|Willis
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-56
|18-24
|8-30
|14
|25
|87
Percentages: FG .518, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Eaton 6-7, Kus 3-5, J.Johnson 2-3, Eggleston 0-2, Fields 0-2, Willis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brevard, Eaton, Matthews).
Turnovers: 8 (Eggleston 2, J.Johnson 2, Kus 2, Eaton, Matthews).
Steals: 2 (Eaton, Matthews).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UALR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coupet
|31
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|K.Johnson
|22
|1-4
|3-5
|2-3
|0
|1
|5
|Monyyong
|32
|2-7
|9-10
|5-11
|4
|3
|13
|Nowell
|33
|5-15
|12-12
|0-2
|5
|4
|24
|Stulic
|15
|2-4
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Lukic
|29
|6-11
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|3
|17
|Maric
|26
|5-7
|2-2
|3-8
|2
|3
|14
|Lottie
|12
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|30-35
|11-31
|15
|17
|90
Percentages: FG .431, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Lukic 4-7, Maric 2-2, Nowell 2-7, Stulic 1-2, Coupet 1-3, Monyyong 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Monyyong 2, Coupet, K.Johnson).
Turnovers: 7 (Maric 3, Lottie, Lukic, Monyyong, Nowell).
Steals: 5 (Monyyong 2, Coupet, Lottie, Lukic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Arkansas St.
|36
|51
|—
|87
|UALR
|47
|43
|—
|90
A_3,522 (5,600).
