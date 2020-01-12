FG FT Reb
MARSHALL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bennett 0 2-7 0-0 2-6 0 4 4
Beyers 0 1-2 0-0 1-3 1 2 3
Brooks-Harris 0 0-4 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Dillon 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
George 0 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Kinsey 0 7-15 6-7 0-2 1 3 20
Miladinovic 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 2
Sarenac 0 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Taylor 0 2-9 0-0 1-4 2 4 4
West 0 5-13 0-0 0-4 2 2 12
Totals 200 19-57 6-7 5-25 7 23 47

Percentages: FG .333, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (West 2-7, Beyers 1-1, George 0-1, Sarenac 0-1, Kinsey 0-3, Brooks-Harris 0-4, Taylor 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Taylor).

Turnovers: 13 (Bennett 3, Taylor 3, West 3, George 2, Kinsey, Sarenac).

Steals: 10 (West 4, Bennett 2, Taylor 2, Beyers, George).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UAB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lovan 31 3-11 5-7 4-7 0 0 11
Benjamin 30 3-8 3-4 0-3 1 0 9
Gueye 30 7-10 0-0 2-7 0 1 15
Scott-Grayson 28 2-5 3-5 2-11 0 3 7
Butler 21 1-3 1-4 1-4 0 2 3
Brinson 20 0-1 3-5 1-2 0 1 3
Pearson 19 2-5 3-4 1-7 0 2 7
Nicholson 11 1-3 2-2 2-5 0 2 4
Ralat 8 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 20-48 20-31 14-47 1 12 61

Percentages: FG .417, FT .645.

3-Point Goals: 1-7, .143 (Gueye 1-1, Pearson 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Benjamin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Brinson 2, Butler 2, Benjamin).

Turnovers: 20 (Benjamin 5, Scott-Grayson 4, Butler 3, Brinson 2, Ralat 2, Gueye, Lovan, Nicholson, Pearson).

Steals: 8 (Scott-Grayson 3, Brinson, Gueye, Lovan, Nicholson, Pearson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marshall 24 26 47
UAB 24 37 61

A_2,542 (8,508).