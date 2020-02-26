https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-15085604.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|47
|35.0
|411-886
|.464
|104-279
|187-232
|.806
|1113
|23.7
|Lowry
|46
|36.4
|269-647
|.416
|130-368
|215-251
|.857
|883
|19.2
|VanVleet
|48
|35.8
|287-701
|.409
|131-338
|140-166
|.843
|845
|17.6
|Ibaka
|47
|27.1
|303-585
|.518
|59-152
|81-111
|.730
|746
|15.9
|Powell
|38
|28.2
|210-422
|.498
|77-192
|84-100
|.840
|581
|15.3
|Anunoby
|57
|29.3
|233-467
|.499
|70-190
|47-70
|.671
|583
|10.2
|Davis
|58
|17.6
|174-367
|.474
|86-207
|40-45
|.889
|474
|8.2
|Gasol
|35
|27.8
|98-231
|.424
|50-124
|26-36
|.722
|272
|7.8
|Hollis-Jefferson
|46
|19.6
|131-272
|.482
|2-17
|90-124
|.726
|354
|7.7
|Boucher
|50
|13.1
|110-238
|.462
|25-88
|73-93
|.785
|318
|6.4
|Thomas
|27
|10.3
|48-93
|.516
|34-66
|5-7
|.714
|135
|5.0
|McCaw
|31
|24.1
|60-137
|.438
|21-58
|12-16
|.750
|153
|4.9
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Brissett
|19
|7.1
|13-36
|.361
|3-15
|8-10
|.800
|37
|1.9
|Johnson
|19
|5.0
|8-30
|.267
|2-13
|5-6
|.833
|23
|1.2
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|24
|5.2
|8-23
|.348
|6-18
|1-6
|.167
|23
|1.0
|Watson
|3
|2.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.3
|TEAM
|58
|241.7
|2367-5146
|.460
|801-2129
|1019-1279
|.797
|6554
|113.0
|OPPONENTS
|58
|241.7
|2193-5144
|.426
|747-2232
|1021-1330
|.768
|6154
|106.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|53
|299
|352
|7.5
|161
|3.4
|128
|0
|44
|114
|44
|Lowry
|28
|192
|220
|4.8
|354
|7.7
|147
|0
|59
|137
|20
|VanVleet
|18
|162
|180
|3.8
|317
|6.6
|118
|0
|91
|110
|13
|Ibaka
|97
|281
|378
|8.0
|62
|1.3
|131
|0
|24
|94
|39
|Powell
|22
|125
|147
|3.9
|64
|1.7
|76
|0
|48
|57
|14
|Anunoby
|63
|242
|305
|5.4
|90
|1.6
|134
|0
|68
|71
|40
|Davis
|45
|159
|204
|3.5
|99
|1.7
|95
|0
|32
|59
|12
|Gasol
|29
|197
|226
|6.5
|122
|3.5
|101
|0
|28
|43
|33
|Hollis-Jefferson
|91
|136
|227
|4.9
|83
|1.8
|97
|0
|42
|46
|20
|Boucher
|86
|136
|222
|4.4
|22
|.4
|94
|0
|18
|21
|50
|Thomas
|5
|32
|37
|1.4
|16
|.6
|25
|0
|7
|10
|0
|McCaw
|16
|51
|67
|2.2
|70
|2.3
|48
|0
|33
|25
|4
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brissett
|9
|17
|26
|1.4
|7
|.4
|18
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Johnson
|3
|19
|22
|1.2
|8
|.4
|10
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.6
|8
|.3
|12
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Watson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|2
|.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|568
|2069
|2637
|45.5
|1487
|25.6
|1242
|0
|507
|851
|296
|OPPONENTS
|660
|2031
|2691
|46.4
|1466
|25.3
|1146
|1
|415
|987
|308
View Comments