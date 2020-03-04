https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Stax-15104394.php
Toronto Maple Leafs Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|67
|46
|33
|79
|20
|8
|11
|0
|4
|275
|.167
|F
|16
|Mitchell Marner
|56
|16
|49
|65
|6
|14
|6
|0
|2
|144
|.111
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|60
|26
|32
|58
|-8
|20
|7
|0
|4
|188
|.138
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|65
|29
|28
|57
|-2
|12
|8
|0
|7
|179
|.162
|D
|94
|Tyson Barrie
|67
|5
|34
|39
|-7
|16
|1
|0
|0
|163
|.031
|F
|11
|Zach Hyman
|48
|21
|16
|37
|14
|23
|3
|1
|1
|100
|.210
|F
|24
|Kasperi Kapanen
|66
|13
|23
|36
|0
|22
|0
|2
|2
|115
|.113
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|62
|9
|19
|28
|-2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|86
|.105
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|46
|3
|24
|27
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|122
|.025
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|55
|9
|16
|25
|-2
|18
|2
|0
|0
|69
|.130
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|39
|8
|15
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|98
|.082
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|53
|6
|17
|23
|12
|40
|0
|0
|1
|99
|.061
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|43
|8
|13
|21
|0
|14
|4
|0
|1
|78
|.103
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|65
|2
|16
|18
|13
|39
|0
|0
|0
|85
|.024
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|45
|8
|7
|15
|4
|6
|0
|1
|3
|67
|.119
|F
|33
|Frederik Gauthier
|58
|7
|5
|12
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.175
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|53
|4
|7
|11
|15
|37
|0
|0
|1
|62
|.065
|F
|15
|Dmytro Timashov
|39
|4
|5
|9
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|D
|83
|Cody Ceci
|54
|1
|7
|8
|8
|20
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.021
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|26
|1
|7
|8
|-6
|8
|0
|0
|1
|20
|.050
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|27
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|D
|52
|Martin Marincin
|24
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.040
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|7
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|73
|Kyle Clifford
|13
|1
|2
|3
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|61
|Nic Petan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|21
|2
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|46
|Pontus Aberg
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|96
|Egor Korshkov
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|10
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|0
|Mason Marchment
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|48
|Calle Rosen
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|25
|Kevin Gravel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|62
|Denis Malgin
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|234
|391
|625
|64
|449
|43
|5
|34
|2199
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|219
|366
|585
|-90
|445
|43
|7
|28
|2142
|.102
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|50
|2881
|2.96
|28
|13
|6
|2
|142
|1514
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Michael Hutchinson
|15
|787
|3.66
|4
|9
|1
|1
|48
|421
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jack Campbell
|5
|307
|2.73
|3
|1
|1
|0
|14
|161
|0.913
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0.842
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|4076
|3.13
|35
|24
|8
|3
|210
|2134
|.898
|234
|391
|449
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|4076
|3.27
|32
|27
|8
|0
|219
|2184
|.894
|219
|366
|445
