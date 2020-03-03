https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Stax-15101453.php
Toronto Maple Leafs Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|66
|45
|32
|77
|20
|8
|11
|0
|4
|270
|.167
|F
|16
|Mitchell Marner
|55
|15
|49
|64
|5
|14
|6
|0
|2
|142
|.106
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|59
|26
|32
|58
|-6
|20
|7
|0
|4
|185
|.141
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|64
|29
|28
|57
|0
|12
|8
|0
|7
|177
|.164
|D
|94
|Tyson Barrie
|66
|5
|34
|39
|-7
|16
|1
|0
|0
|162
|.031
|F
|11
|Zach Hyman
|47
|21
|16
|37
|13
|23
|3
|1
|1
|99
|.212
|F
|24
|Kasperi Kapanen
|65
|13
|23
|36
|1
|22
|0
|2
|2
|115
|.113
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|61
|9
|19
|28
|-1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|85
|.106
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|46
|3
|24
|27
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|122
|.025
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|54
|9
|16
|25
|-2
|18
|2
|0
|0
|67
|.134
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|39
|8
|15
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|98
|.082
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|53
|6
|17
|23
|12
|40
|0
|0
|1
|99
|.061
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|43
|8
|13
|21
|0
|14
|4
|0
|1
|78
|.103
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|64
|2
|16
|18
|14
|37
|0
|0
|0
|84
|.024
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|44
|8
|7
|15
|5
|6
|0
|1
|3
|66
|.121
|F
|33
|Frederik Gauthier
|57
|7
|5
|12
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.179
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|52
|4
|7
|11
|16
|35
|0
|0
|1
|61
|.066
|F
|15
|Dmytro Timashov
|39
|4
|5
|9
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|D
|83
|Cody Ceci
|54
|1
|7
|8
|8
|20
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.021
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|26
|1
|7
|8
|-6
|8
|0
|0
|1
|20
|.050
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|27
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|7
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|73
|Kyle Clifford
|12
|1
|2
|3
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|D
|52
|Martin Marincin
|23
|1
|2
|3
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|23
|.043
|F
|61
|Nic Petan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|21
|2
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|46
|Pontus Aberg
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|96
|Egor Korshkov
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|0
|Mason Marchment
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|25
|Kevin Gravel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|62
|Denis Malgin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|48
|Calle Rosen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|232
|388
|620
|75
|445
|43
|5
|34
|2172
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|214
|360
|574
|-100
|439
|42
|7
|27
|2104
|.102
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|50
|2881
|2.96
|28
|13
|6
|2
|142
|1514
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Michael Hutchinson
|15
|787
|3.66
|4
|9
|1
|1
|48
|421
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jack Campbell
|4
|250
|2.4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|10
|124
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0.842
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|4016
|3.12
|35
|23
|8
|3
|206
|2097
|.898
|232
|388
|445
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|4016
|3.29
|31
|27
|8
|0
|217
|2157
|.893
|214
|360
|439
View Comments