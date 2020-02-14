https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Stax-15056411.php
Toronto Maple Leafs Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 14, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|58
|41
|28
|69
|12
|6
|11
|0
|4
|236
|.174
|F
|16
|Mitchell Marner
|47
|14
|44
|58
|0
|14
|6
|0
|2
|120
|.117
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|56
|25
|25
|50
|-1
|8
|6
|0
|4
|162
|.154
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|51
|23
|27
|50
|-5
|20
|6
|0
|4
|162
|.142
|D
|94
|Tyson Barrie
|58
|5
|28
|33
|-4
|16
|1
|0
|0
|148
|.034
|F
|24
|Kasperi Kapanen
|57
|11
|21
|32
|2
|8
|0
|2
|2
|96
|.115
|F
|11
|Zach Hyman
|39
|17
|14
|31
|7
|21
|3
|1
|1
|78
|.218
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|46
|3
|24
|27
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|122
|.025
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|53
|8
|16
|24
|0
|26
|1
|0
|1
|76
|.105
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|39
|8
|15
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|98
|.082
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|43
|8
|13
|21
|0
|14
|4
|0
|1
|78
|.103
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|46
|9
|12
|21
|-5
|16
|2
|0
|0
|60
|.150
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|56
|1
|14
|15
|8
|35
|0
|0
|0
|77
|.013
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|47
|3
|12
|15
|6
|36
|0
|0
|0
|87
|.034
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|36
|7
|7
|14
|6
|6
|0
|1
|3
|58
|.121
|F
|33
|Frederik Gauthier
|50
|6
|4
|10
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.167
|F
|41
|Dmytro Timashov
|37
|4
|5
|9
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.129
|D
|83
|Cody Ceci
|54
|1
|7
|8
|8
|20
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.021
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|44
|4
|4
|8
|10
|29
|0
|0
|1
|52
|.077
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|18
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|18
|.056
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|27
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|7
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|61
|Nic Petan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|21
|2
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|46
|Pontus Aberg
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|36
|Mason Marchment
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|20
|Kenny Agostino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Jeremy Bracco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|73
|Kyle Clifford
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|32
|Tyler Gaudet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|25
|Kevin Gravel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|45
|Teemu Kivihalme
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|52
|Martin Marincin
|18
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|58
|204
|337
|541
|50
|386
|40
|5
|29
|1945
|.105
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|58
|188
|316
|504
|-72
|376
|36
|7
|24
|1863
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|43
|2462
|2.88
|24
|10
|6
|1
|118
|1300
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|15
|787
|3.66
|4
|9
|1
|1
|48
|421
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jack Campbell
|3
|1391
|2.53
|2
|0
|1
|0
|8
|97
|0.918
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0.842
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|58
|3536
|3.1
|30
|20
|8
|2
|180
|1856
|.899
|204
|337
|386
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|58
|3536
|3.31
|28
|22
|8
|0
|192
|1933
|.895
|188
|316
|376
