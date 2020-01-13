THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, JAN. 13, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 34 Auston Matthews 46 31 23 54 17 6 8 0 3 175 .177
F 16 Mitchell Marner 35 13 31 44 4 10 5 0 1 92 .141
F 88 William Nylander 46 19 20 39 0 8 4 0 3 128 .148
F 91 John Tavares 39 17 20 37 -5 12 3 0 3 128 .133
F 24 Kasperi Kapanen 46 10 18 28 1 6 0 2 1 79 .127
D 44 Morgan Rielly 46 3 24 27 6 22 0 0 2 122 .025
D 94 Tyson Barrie 46 4 20 24 -6 12 1 0 0 118 .034
F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 39 8 15 23 7 4 0 1 1 98 .082
F 11 Zach Hyman 27 11 8 19 11 8 2 1 1 59 .186
F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 41 7 11 18 -2 24 1 0 1 60 .117
F 19 Jason Spezza 34 6 11 17 -4 14 1 0 0 43 .140
F 18 Andreas Johnsson 31 6 10 16 2 14 4 0 1 68 .088
D 3 Justin Holl 44 1 12 13 14 31 0 0 0 54 .019
D 8 Jake Muzzin 38 3 10 13 8 34 0 0 0 69 .043
F 47 Pierre Engvall 24 7 5 12 6 2 0 1 3 36 .194
F 33 Frederik Gauthier 42 5 4 9 1 10 0 0 0 29 .172
F 41 Dmytro Timashov 31 4 5 9 2 12 0 0 1 24 .167
D 23 Travis Dermott 33 4 4 8 9 27 0 0 1 40 .100
D 83 Cody Ceci 46 1 6 7 8 16 0 0 1 38 .026
F 42 Trevor Moore 22 3 2 5 -1 4 0 0 0 36 .083
F 77 Adam Brooks 6 0 3 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 61 Nic Petan 16 0 3 3 -4 4 0 0 0 19 .000
F 21 Nick Shore 21 2 1 3 2 12 0 0 0 7 .286
D 38 Rasmus Sandin 6 0 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 46 Pontus Aberg 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 36 Mason Marchment 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 20 Kenny Agostino 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Jeremy Bracco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 25 Kevin Gravel 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 45 Teemu Kivihalme 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 37 Timothy Liljegren 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 52 Martin Marincin 14 0 0 0 2 8 0 0 0 12 .000
TEAM TOTALS 46 165 270 435 81 310 29 5 23 1547 .107
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 150 250 400 -100 292 32 6 19 1501 .100

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Frederik Andersen 36 2081 2.82 21 8 5 1 98 1108 0.912 0 0 0
30 Michael Hutchinson 12 626 3.83 3 7 1 1 40 349 0.885 0 0 0
50 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 38 0.842 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 46 2797 3.13 24 16 6 2 144 1495 .900 165 270 310
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 2797 3.39 22 19 5 0 156 1538 .893 150 250 292