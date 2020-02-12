https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-3-Arizona-2-15049050.php
Toronto 3, Arizona 2
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Arizona, Dvorak 17 (Ekman-Larsson, Garland), 1:04. 2, Toronto, Hyman 15 (Kerfoot, Barrie), 14:23.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Soderberg 14 (Richardson, Chychrun), 19:13.
Third Period_4, Toronto, Hyman 16 (Kerfoot, Tavares), 1:33.
Overtime_5, Toronto, Kapanen 11, 3:42.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-14-8-3_37. Toronto 13-10-14-4_41.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 3.
Goalies_Arizona, Hill 2-3-3 (41 shots-38 saves). Toronto, Campbell 10-10-3 (37-35).
A_19,039 (18,819). T_2:36.
Referees_Francis Charron, Mitch Dunning. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Mark Shewchyk.
