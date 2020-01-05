FG FT Reb
TORONTO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anunoby 29:12 3-6 0-0 1-3 1 3 7
McCaw 24:40 4-7 0-0 0-3 1 5 8
Ibaka 28:09 8-15 4-5 5-12 0 2 21
Lowry 42:44 6-19 9-10 0-4 5 5 26
VanVleet 36:11 11-19 2-5 0-4 11 3 29
Hollis-Jefferson 25:43 5-13 0-0 2-5 2 3 10
Boucher 19:50 3-8 1-4 6-7 0 2 7
Davis 15:54 3-5 0-0 1-1 1 1 7
Brissett 9:25 1-1 4-4 0-1 0 1 6
Johnson 7:42 0-4 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Miller 00:25 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 44-97 20-28 15-43 21 25 121

Percentages: FG .454, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (VanVleet 5-8, Lowry 5-12, Ibaka 1-1, Anunoby 1-2, Davis 1-2, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, McCaw 0-1, Boucher 0-2, Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Boucher, Ibaka, Lowry, VanVleet).

Turnovers: 7 (Davis 4, Boucher, Lowry, VanVleet).

Steals: 10 (Hollis-Jefferson 4, Davis 2, Lowry 2, Brissett, McCaw).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
BROOKLYN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harris 31:26 4-6 7-8 0-3 5 2 18
Prince 28:16 4-11 0-0 2-6 2 2 10
Allen 24:47 3-4 1-3 0-5 0 2 7
Dinwiddie 30:35 6-12 9-12 1-3 7 2 23
Temple 30:10 4-11 1-2 1-5 3 0 12
Chandler 22:37 0-0 1-2 1-5 3 5 1
Jordan 18:13 3-5 0-0 1-8 2 2 6
Kurucs 17:25 2-5 2-2 0-3 1 3 7
Luwawu-Cabarrot 16:34 0-3 3-3 0-0 0 5 3
LeVert 15:43 5-7 1-2 0-0 1 0 13
Musa 2:07 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Pinson 2:07 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 32-67 25-34 6-38 24 24 102

Percentages: FG .478, FT .735.

3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Harris 3-5, Temple 3-8, LeVert 2-2, Dinwiddie 2-5, Prince 2-8, Kurucs 1-3, Pinson 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Jordan 4, Allen 2, Chandler 2, Dinwiddie, Kurucs, Prince).

Turnovers: 24 (Jordan 5, Dinwiddie 4, Harris 3, LeVert 3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3, Kurucs 2, Prince 2, Allen, Temple).

Steals: 4 (Allen, Jordan, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Temple).

Technical Fouls: None

Toronto 24 24 35 38 121
Brooklyn 33 19 28 22 102

A_17,732 (17,732).