Tennessee 56, Auburn 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (20-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|32
|3-6
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|1
|9
|Burrell
|18
|1-5
|1-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Davis
|37
|9-18
|3-4
|3-10
|3
|4
|22
|Key
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|3
|2
|Massengill
|37
|2-7
|0-0
|0-5
|5
|0
|5
|Harris
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|McCoy
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Kushkituah
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|4
|2
|Horston
|18
|2-5
|2-4
|1-4
|1
|3
|6
|Rennie
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|6-12
|14-50
|13
|19
|56
Percentages: FG 43.137, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .3 (Brown 3-6, Davis 1-4, Massengill 1-3, Rennie 1-3, Burrell 0-3, Horston 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown 1, Davis 1, Massengill 1, Harris 1, Horston 1)
Turnovers: 24 (Horston 6, Burrell 5, Davis 3, Rennie 3, Kushkituah 2, Team 2, Key 1, Massengill 1, McCoy 1)
Steals: 5 (Brown 2, Burrell 1, Massengill 1, Horston 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN (10-17)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|33
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|8
|Thompson
|28
|1-3
|4-4
|0-5
|0
|3
|6
|White
|28
|2-3
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|1
|6
|Alexander
|37
|5-20
|5-7
|0-0
|1
|3
|15
|Benton
|28
|3-14
|4-8
|0-3
|0
|3
|11
|Hughes
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|1
|7
|Moore
|11
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson-Nwagwu
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Wells
|13
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-59
|17-23
|10-26
|5
|12
|55
Percentages: FG 28.814, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Howard 2-4, Benton 1-6, Hughes 1-2, Alexander 0-4, Moore 0-3, Wells 0-3)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 6 (Howard 2, Thompson 1, Alexander 1, Benton 1, Wells 1)
Steals: 15 (Alexander 4, Benton 4, White 3, Thompson 2, Howard 1, Hughes 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Tennessee
|23
|9
|16
|8
|—
|56
|Auburn
|16
|11
|11
|17
|—
|55
A_2,410
Officials_Angelica Suffren, Brian Garland, Scott Yarbrough