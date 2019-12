Tennessee 42, Oakland 21

Tennessee 7 14 7 14 — 42 Oakland 7 14 0 0 — 21

First Quarter

Oak_Washington 14 run (Carlson kick), 7:43. Drive: 3 plays, 24 yards, 1:17. Key Play: Hurst 55 interception return to Tennessee 24. Oakland 7, Tennessee 0.

Ten_Henry 12 run (Succop kick), 3:21. Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Raymond kick return to Tennessee 26; Tannehill 12 pass to A.Brown; Henry 12 run on 3rd-and-1; Tannehill 24 pass to Blasingame; Tannehill 10 pass to J.Smith. Tennessee 7, Oakland 7.

Second Quarter

Ten_A.Brown 91 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 14:04. Drive: 1 play, 91 yards, 00:12. Tennessee 14, Oakland 7.

Oak_Gafford 49 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:43. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Richard 10 run on 3rd-and-2. Tennessee 14, Oakland 14.

Ten_A.Brown 16 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 6:52. Drive: 8 plays, 77 yards, 3:51. Key Plays: Raymond kick return to Tennessee 23; Tannehill 22 pass to A.Brown; Tannehill 10 run; Tannehill 24 pass to C.Davis. Tennessee 21, Oakland 14.

Oak_Moreau 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :24. Drive: 14 plays, 71 yards, 6:28. Key Plays: Richard kick return to Oakland 29; Carr 11 pass to Waller on 3rd-and-8; Carr 25 pass to Waller. Tennessee 21, Oakland 21.

Third Quarter

Ten_Henry 10 run (Succop kick), 5:36. Drive: 6 plays, 89 yards, 2:28. Key Plays: Tannehill 23 pass to Blasingame; Tannehill 10 pass to C.Davis; Tannehill 42 pass to Pruitt. Tennessee 28, Oakland 21.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_J.Smith 17 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 14:29. Drive: 9 plays, 84 yards, 3:53. Key Plays: Tannehill 8 pass to T.Sharpe on 3rd-and-4; Henry 24 run; Tannehill 11 pass to Raymond on 3rd-and-4; Tannehill 12 pass to A.Brown. Tennessee 35, Oakland 21.

Ten_J.Brown 46 fumble return (Succop kick), 13:12. Tennessee 42, Oakland 21.

A_52,760.

___

Ten Oak FIRST DOWNS 26 22 Rushing 10 7 Passing 15 13 Penalty 1 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 8-11 4-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 552 356 Total Plays 59 60 Avg Gain 9.4 5.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 161 97 Rushes 32 24 Avg per rush 5.0 4.0 NET YARDS PASSING 391 259 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 2-4 Gross-Yds passing 391 263 Completed-Att. 21-27 25-34 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 14.5 7.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-5-3 4-1-1 PUNTS-Avg. 2-51.0 5-44.2 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 71 158 Punt Returns 0-0 1-12 Kickoff Returns 3-71 4-91 Interceptions 0-0 1-55 PENALTIES-Yds 4-21 3-20 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 29:12 30:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 18-103, Lewis 9-26, Tannehill 4-19, A.Brown 1-13. Oakland, Washington 14-53, Richard 7-28, Carr 2-17, Ingold 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 21-27-1-391. Oakland, Carr 25-34-0-263.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, A.Brown 5-153, Sharpe 4-25, J.Smith 3-29, Blasingame 2-47, C.Davis 2-34, Pruitt 1-42, Firkser 1-39, Raymond 1-11, Henry 1-6, Lewis 1-5. Oakland, Waller 6-73, Washington 6-43, Williams 3-35, Doss 3-26, Moreau 3-14, Richard 2-18, Gafford 1-49, Jones 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, None. Oakland, Richard 1-12.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Raymond 3-71. Oakland, Richard 4-91.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Byard 5-3-0, T.Smith 5-3-0, Evans 4-1-0, Ryan 3-6-0, Simmons 3-2-1, J.Brown 2-5-0, Landry 2-3-0, Vaccaro 2-1-0, Correa 2-0-1, Casey 1-4-0, Gilbert 1-1-0, Hooker 1-1-0, Johnson 1-1-0, Long 1-1-0, Mack 1-1-0, D.Jones 0-2-0, Brock 0-1-0. Oakland, Harris 7-0-0, Whitehead 6-5-0, Worley 6-2-0, Swearinger 4-2-0, Joyner 3-0-0, Mullen 3-0-0, Hankins 2-3-0, Compton 2-1-0, Crosby 2-0-0, Jordan 2-0-0, Lee 2-0-0, Hall 1-1-0, Mauro 1-1-0, Morrow 1-1-0, P.Brown 1-0-0, Ferrell 1-0-0, Riley 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, None. Oakland, Hurst 1-55.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Succop 42.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Jim Mello, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jimmy Russell, BJ Greg Yette, Replay James Oldham.