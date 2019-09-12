Tampa Bay-Texas Runs

Rays first. Joey Wendle singles to right field. Tommy Pham doubles to deep left field. Joey Wendle scores. Austin Meadows flies out to center field to Danny Santana. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Ronald Guzman. Tommy Pham to third. Ji-Man Choi walks. Matt Duffy singles to center field. Ji-Man Choi to second. Tommy Pham scores. Kean Wong strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 2, Rangers 0.

Rangers first. Shin-Soo Choo singles to right field. Elvis Andrus singles to right field. Shin-Soo Choo to third. Willie Calhoun singles to deep right field. Elvis Andrus to third. Shin-Soo Choo scores. Nomar Mazara singles to left field. Willie Calhoun to second. Elvis Andrus scores. Nick Solak walks. Nomar Mazara to second. Willie Calhoun to third. Danny Santana singles to left field. Nick Solak to second. Nomar Mazara scores. Willie Calhoun scores. Rougned Odor called out on strikes. Ronald Guzman walks. Danny Santana to second. Nick Solak to third. Jose Trevino reaches on a fielder's choice to left field. Ronald Guzman to second. Danny Santana scores. Nick Solak scores. Fielding error by Matt Duffy. Shin-Soo Choo reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Jose Trevino out at second. Ronald Guzman to third. Elvis Andrus singles to third base. Shin-Soo Choo to second. Ronald Guzman scores. Willie Calhoun pops out to shallow infield to Travis d'Arnaud.

7 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rangers 7, Rays 2.

Rays second. Guillermo Heredia doubles to deep left center field. Willy Adames doubles to shallow left field. Guillermo Heredia scores. Joey Wendle doubles to center field. Willy Adames scores. Tommy Pham grounds out to third base, Nick Solak to Ronald Guzman. Austin Meadows pops out to Ronald Guzman. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Ji-Man Choi homers to center field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Joey Wendle scores. Matt Duffy walks. Kean Wong singles to right field. Matt Duffy to third.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 7, Rangers 7.

Rays fourth. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Austin Meadows singles to left field. Travis d'Arnaud hit by pitch. Austin Meadows to second. Ji-Man Choi walks. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Austin Meadows to third. Matt Duffy out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Danny Santana. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Austin Meadows scores. Kean Wong reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ji-Man Choi out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 8, Rangers 7.

Rangers seventh. Willie Calhoun pops out to Daniel Robertson. Nomar Mazara strikes out swinging. Nick Solak singles to center field. Danny Santana walks. Nick Solak to second. Rougned Odor homers to right field. Danny Santana scores. Nick Solak scores. Ronald Guzman strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 10, Rays 8.

Rays ninth. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out on a foul tip. Ji-Man Choi homers to center field. Daniel Robertson singles to left center field. Kean Wong reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Daniel Robertson out at second. Mike Brosseau strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 10, Rays 9.