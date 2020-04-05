https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Lightning-Stax-15180154.php
Tampa Bay Lightning Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 5, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|68
|33
|52
|85
|26
|38
|4
|0
|6
|210
|.157
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|57
|29
|37
|66
|14
|22
|10
|0
|6
|176
|.165
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|66
|25
|39
|64
|28
|11
|8
|0
|4
|141
|.177
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|66
|11
|44
|55
|27
|31
|4
|0
|3
|155
|.071
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|68
|26
|23
|49
|19
|20
|8
|0
|7
|130
|.200
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|68
|16
|28
|44
|28
|30
|1
|1
|3
|113
|.142
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|69
|17
|24
|41
|25
|22
|4
|1
|2
|128
|.133
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|70
|10
|24
|34
|15
|58
|5
|1
|0
|118
|.085
|D
|22
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|70
|8
|26
|34
|22
|38
|1
|0
|0
|131
|.061
|F
|9
|Tyler Johnson
|65
|14
|17
|31
|9
|16
|1
|0
|2
|113
|.124
|F
|37
|Yanni Gourde
|70
|10
|20
|30
|-5
|49
|1
|2
|5
|110
|.091
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|64
|9
|14
|23
|4
|71
|1
|0
|1
|80
|.113
|F
|13
|Cedric Paquette
|61
|7
|11
|18
|-1
|42
|0
|1
|0
|78
|.090
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|52
|9
|4
|13
|-9
|8
|1
|0
|1
|57
|.158
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|67
|5
|7
|12
|11
|59
|0
|0
|1
|125
|.040
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|50
|1
|11
|12
|7
|19
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.020
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|37
|4
|3
|7
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.114
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|33
|1
|6
|7
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|F
|67
|Mitchell Stephens
|38
|3
|3
|6
|-9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.070
|D
|55
|Braydon Coburn
|40
|1
|3
|4
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.023
|D
|33
|Cameron Gaunce
|3
|1
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|2
|Luke Schenn
|25
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|23
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.032
|F
|28
|Luke Witkowski
|12
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|8
|0
|2
|2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|19
|Barclay Goodrow
|8
|0
|2
|2
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|89
|Cory Conacher
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|0
|Gemel Smith
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|F
|92
|Alexander Volkov
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|243
|414
|657
|204
|723
|49
|6
|41
|2176
|.112
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|194
|328
|522
|-225
|690
|43
|7
|26
|2165
|.090
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|52
|3121
|2.56
|35
|14
|3
|3
|133
|1605
|0.917
|0
|4
|4
|35
|Curtis McElhinney
|18
|1080
|2.89
|8
|7
|3
|1
|52
|551
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|4243
|2.64
|43
|21
|6
|4
|185
|2156
|.910
|243
|414
|723
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|4243
|3.3
|27
|35
|8
|0
|231
|2164
|.888
|194
|328
|690
View Comments