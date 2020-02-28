Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 28, 2020

Tampa Bay Lightning
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 86 Nikita Kucherov 62 31 47 78 26 34 4 0 6 189 .164
F 91 Steven Stamkos 57 29 37 66 14 22 10 0 6 176 .165
F 21 Brayden Point 60 23 37 60 28 11 7 0 4 129 .178
D 77 Victor Hedman 62 9 44 53 24 31 3 0 2 148 .061
F 17 Alex Killorn 62 23 23 46 19 20 7 0 5 117 .197
F 71 Anthony Cirelli 62 15 27 42 25 26 1 0 3 108 .139
F 18 Ondrej Palat 63 15 24 39 26 20 3 1 2 115 .130
D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 64 8 25 33 25 34 1 0 0 120 .067
D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 64 9 21 30 16 47 5 0 0 108 .083
F 9 Tyler Johnson 59 13 15 28 9 14 0 0 2 105 .124
F 37 Yanni Gourde 64 9 16 25 -8 42 1 1 5 107 .084
F 14 Patrick Maroon 58 8 13 21 2 66 1 0 1 72 .111
F 13 Cedric Paquette 55 6 10 16 -5 40 0 1 0 71 .085
D 27 Ryan McDonagh 48 1 11 12 7 17 0 0 0 49 .020
F 23 Carter Verhaeghe 50 8 4 12 -9 8 1 0 1 55 .145
D 81 Erik Cernak 61 5 6 11 8 43 0 0 1 116 .043
F 7 Mathieu Joseph 37 4 3 7 -2 16 0 0 0 35 .114
D 44 Jan Rutta 33 1 6 7 6 14 0 0 0 43 .023
F 67 Mitchell Stephens 34 2 3 5 -8 8 0 0 0 40 .050
D 33 Cameron Gaunce 3 1 3 4 2 4 0 0 0 5 .200
F 28 Luke Witkowski 12 1 2 3 -4 13 0 0 0 10 .100
D 55 Braydon Coburn 35 1 1 2 1 14 0 0 0 36 .028
D 2 Luke Schenn 24 1 1 2 -8 23 0 0 0 28 .036
F 89 Cory Conacher 4 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000
F 19 Barclay Goodrow 2 0 1 1 0 4 0 0 0 1 .000
F 0 Gemel Smith 3 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 1 1.000
F 92 Alexander Volkov 9 0 1 1 -6 6 0 0 0 7 .000
D 24 Zach Bogosian 2 0 0 0 -4 10 0 0 0 2 .000
F 20 Blake Coleman 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 64 224 386 610 181 631 44 3 38 2004 .112
OPPONENT TOTALS 64 180 302 482 -198 592 38 7 24 1975 .091

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 47 2824 2.61 32 12 3 2 123 1443 0.915 0 4 4
35 Curtis McElhinney 17 1016 2.83 8 7 2 1 48 523 0.908 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 64 3878 2.67 40 19 5 3 171 1966 .909 224 386 631
OPPONENT TOTALS 64 3878 3.33 24 32 8 0 213 1993 .888 180 302 592