https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Lightning-Stax-15073556.php
Tampa Bay Lightning Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 21, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|59
|29
|45
|74
|27
|30
|4
|0
|6
|183
|.158
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|55
|29
|35
|64
|14
|22
|10
|0
|6
|171
|.170
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|57
|21
|36
|57
|29
|11
|7
|0
|4
|123
|.171
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|59
|9
|42
|51
|26
|29
|3
|0
|2
|134
|.067
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|59
|23
|22
|45
|20
|18
|7
|0
|5
|112
|.205
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|59
|14
|27
|41
|27
|26
|1
|0
|3
|100
|.140
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|60
|14
|24
|38
|27
|20
|3
|1
|2
|112
|.125
|D
|22
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|61
|8
|23
|31
|23
|28
|1
|0
|0
|114
|.070
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|61
|9
|21
|30
|14
|45
|5
|0
|0
|96
|.094
|F
|9
|Tyler Johnson
|56
|13
|15
|28
|9
|14
|0
|0
|2
|97
|.134
|F
|37
|Yanni Gourde
|61
|8
|15
|23
|-7
|40
|1
|1
|5
|104
|.077
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|56
|7
|13
|20
|2
|66
|1
|0
|1
|70
|.100
|F
|13
|Cedric Paquette
|53
|6
|9
|15
|-5
|30
|0
|1
|0
|70
|.086
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|48
|1
|11
|12
|7
|17
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|48
|8
|4
|12
|-8
|8
|1
|0
|1
|54
|.148
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|58
|5
|6
|11
|7
|43
|0
|0
|1
|115
|.043
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|37
|4
|3
|7
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.114
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|33
|1
|6
|7
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|F
|67
|Mitchell Stephens
|33
|2
|3
|5
|-6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.053
|F
|28
|Luke Witkowski
|12
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Braydon Coburn
|32
|1
|1
|2
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|D
|33
|Cameron Gaunce
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|D
|2
|Luke Schenn
|22
|1
|1
|2
|-6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|89
|Cory Conacher
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|0
|Gemel Smith
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|F
|92
|Alexander Volkov
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|216
|371
|587
|197
|579
|44
|3
|38
|1907
|.113
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|164
|279
|443
|-213
|572
|33
|7
|21
|1884
|.087
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|45
|2705
|2.48
|32
|10
|3
|2
|112
|1379
|0.919
|0
|4
|4
|35
|Curtis McElhinney
|16
|957
|2.76
|8
|6
|2
|1
|44
|497
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|3698
|2.56
|40
|16
|5
|3
|156
|1876
|.913
|216
|371
|579
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|3698
|3.36
|21
|32
|8
|0
|205
|1896
|.887
|164
|279
|572
