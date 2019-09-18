Tampa Bay-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Rays second. Matt Duffy strikes out swinging. Joey Wendle walks. Willy Adames out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Kike Hernandez. Joey Wendle scores. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers fifth. Cody Bellinger walks. Max Muncy hit by pitch. Kike Hernandez grounds out to first base to Ji-Man Choi. Max Muncy to second. Cody Bellinger to third. Corey Seager doubles to deep left field. Max Muncy scores. Cody Bellinger scores. Will Smith called out on strikes. Matt Beaty pinch-hitting for Ross Stripling. Matt Beaty grounds out to shallow infield, Chaz Roe to Ji-Man Choi.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Rays 1.

Rays sixth. Travis d'Arnaud pops out to third base to Chris Taylor. Ji-Man Choi homers to right field. Matt Duffy reaches on error. Fielding error by Pedro Baez. Joey Wendle grounds out to shortstop. Matt Duffy out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Rays 2, Dodgers 2.

Dodgers seventh. Max Muncy reaches on error. Fielding error by Pete Fairbanks. Kike Hernandez doubles to deep right center field. Max Muncy to third. Corey Seager doubles to left center field. Kike Hernandez scores. Max Muncy scores. Will Smith walks. Joc Pederson grounds out to first base, Ji-Man Choi to Pete Fairbanks. Will Smith to second. Corey Seager to third. Gavin Lux singles to center field. Will Smith to third. Corey Seager scores. A.J. Pollock singles to left field. Gavin Lux to second. Will Smith scores. Kenta Maeda pops out to Travis d'Arnaud. Cody Bellinger doubles to right field. A.J. Pollock to third. Gavin Lux scores. Max Muncy flies out to left field to Tommy Pham.

5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Dodgers 7, Rays 2.

Rays eighth. Tommy Pham called out on strikes. Austin Meadows doubles to deep left field. Travis d'Arnaud singles to right field. Austin Meadows scores. Ji-Man Choi grounds out to first base, Cody Bellinger to Kenta Maeda. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Jesus Aguilar pinch-hitting for Cole Sulser. Jesus Aguilar homers to center field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Joey Wendle reaches on error. Fielding error by Cody Bellinger. Willy Adames strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Rays 5.