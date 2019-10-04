Tampa Bay-Houston Runs

Astros fifth. Josh Reddick walks. George Springer called out on strikes. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Josh Reddick scores. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Alex Bregman doubles to deep left field. Michael Brantley to third. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel reaches on error. Alex Bregman scores. Michael Brantley scores. Fielding error by Brandon Lowe. Carlos Correa called out on strikes.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 4, Rays 0.

Astros seventh. Jose Altuve lines out to left field to Tommy Pham. Michael Brantley called out on strikes. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez doubles to right center field. Alex Bregman scores. Yuli Gurriel doubles to right field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Carlos Correa called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 6, Rays 0.

Rays eighth. Travis d'Arnaud lines out to right field to George Springer. Joey Wendle singles to left field. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to second base, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Joey Wendle to second. Eric Sogard pinch-hitting for Willy Adames. Eric Sogard singles to left field. Joey Wendle scores. Austin Meadows doubles to deep right center field. Eric Sogard scores. Tommy Pham singles to shallow infield. Austin Meadows to third. Ji-Man Choi grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 6, Rays 2.