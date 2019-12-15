Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17
|Tampa Bay
|14
|7
|3
|14
|—
|38
|Detroit
|0
|3
|7
|7
|—
|17
TB_Perriman 34 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 7:25. Drive: 8 plays, 79 yards, 4:19. Key Plays: Winston 22 pass to Perriman; Winston 2 run on 3rd-and-1.
TB_Miller 33 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 3:42. Drive: 5 plays, 99 yards, 1:52. Key Plays: Winston 11 pass to Miller on 3rd-and-6; Winston 51 pass to Godwin.
TB_Perriman 25 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 8:13. Drive: 9 plays, 67 yards, 4:27. Key Plays: Winston 13 pass to Ogunbowale; Winston 20 pass to Godwin.
Det_FG Prater 44, 3:17. Drive: 11 plays, 49 yards, 4:56. Key Plays: Blough 10 pass to Nauta; Blough 12 pass to Amendola; Blough 10 pass to Amendola; Blough 4 pass to McKissic on 3rd-and-11.
TB_FG Gay 46, 11:32. Drive: 5 plays, 39 yards, 1:29. Key Plays: Adams 21 interception return to Tampa Bay 33; Winston 38 pass to Godwin.
Det_Hills 1 run (Prater kick), 6:45. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:47. Key Plays: Blough 11 pass to James; Blough 13 pass to James; Blough 5 pass to Golladay on 3rd-and-3; Blough 46 pass to Amendola on 3rd-and-10.
Det_Hills 1 run (Prater kick), 14:57. Drive: 7 plays, 87 yards, 2:57. Key Plays: Blough 26 pass to Golladay on 3rd-and-1; Blough 48 pass to Lacy.
TB_Murphy-Bunting 70 interception return (Gay kick), 5:12.
TB_Perriman 25 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 2:59. Drive: 5 plays, 46 yards, 1:05. Key Play: Winston 16 pass to Brate.
A_56,515.
|TB
|Det
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|16
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|19
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-14
|6-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|495
|295
|Total Plays
|73
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|4.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|49
|45
|Rushes
|29
|18
|Avg per rush
|1.7
|2.5
|NET YARDS PASSING
|446
|250
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-12
|2-10
|Gross-Yds passing
|458
|260
|Completed-Att.
|28-42
|24-43
|Had Intercepted
|1
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|10.1
|5.6
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-7-7
|4-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-36.3
|5-51.6
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|134
|2
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-43
|0-0
|Interceptions
|2-91
|1-2
|PENALTIES-Yds
|9-70
|2-10
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:19
|26:41
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Jones 11-23, Barber 10-17, Winston 2-4, Perriman 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-3, Griffin 4-(minus 1). Detroit, Hills 10-21, Blough 5-19, Johnson 2-3, McKissic 1-2.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 28-42-1-458. Detroit, Blough 24-43-2-260.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 5-121, Perriman 5-113, Howard 4-46, Miller 3-49, Brate 3-33, Barber 2-23, Watson 2-17, Jones 1-26, Hudson 1-14, Ogunbowale 1-13, Hyman 1-3. Detroit, Amendola 8-102, Johnson 4-17, Golladay 3-44, James 3-31, McKissic 2-7, Hills 2-1, Lacy 1-48, Nauta 1-10.
PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Dean 1-0. Detroit, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 2-43. Detroit, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, Murphy-Bunting 8-0-0, David 7-1-0, Barrett 4-1-1, Davis 3-0-0, Dean 3-0-0, Gholston 3-0-0, White 3-0-0, Suh 2-1-1, Nassib 2-0-0, Adams 1-0-0, Pierre-Paul 1-0-0, D.Stewart 1-0-0, Whitehead 1-0-0, Edwards 0-1-0. Detroit, Wilson 6-0-0, Walker 5-2-0, Melvin 5-1-0, Reeves-Maybin 4-2-0, Harrison 4-0-0, Okwara 3-0-1, Flowers 3-0-0, Tavai 2-3-0, Kennard 2-2-1, Harris 2-1-0, Slay 2-1-0, Atkins 2-0-0, Oruwariye 1-1-0, Bryant 1-0-0, Coleman 1-0-0, Herron 0-3-0, Longa 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, Murphy-Bunting 1-70, Adams 1-21. Detroit, Tavai 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Gay 54.
OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ V. Land Clark, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Paul Weidner.