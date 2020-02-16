https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/TOWSON-63-JAMES-MADISON-48-15060042.php
TOWSON 63, JAMES MADISON 48
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TOWSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sanders
|20
|1-3
|2-2
|0-6
|1
|3
|4
|Tunstall
|30
|3-5
|2-2
|4-8
|0
|1
|8
|Betrand
|29
|5-11
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|12
|Fobbs
|34
|5-14
|4-4
|2-9
|0
|2
|14
|Gibson
|31
|3-8
|1-1
|1-5
|1
|0
|9
|Timberlake
|23
|3-10
|0-1
|2-8
|1
|1
|7
|Thompson
|18
|4-5
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|9
|Dottin
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|10-12
|11-42
|8
|13
|63
Percentages: FG .421, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Betrand 2-4, Gibson 2-5, Timberlake 1-4, Fobbs 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Tunstall 4, Sanders, Thompson).
Turnovers: 14 (Betrand 7, Dottin 3, Fobbs, Gibson, Thompson, Timberlake).
Steals: 5 (Gibson 2, Sanders, Timberlake, Tunstall).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JAMES MADISON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|24
|6-12
|0-2
|4-8
|0
|2
|12
|Wooden
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Banks
|29
|0-12
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|0
|Lewis
|37
|9-14
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|24
|Parker
|35
|3-8
|2-3
|1-3
|5
|1
|8
|Christmas
|25
|0-2
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|2
|0
|Jacobs
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Dobbs
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Richey
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Pinkard
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-58
|2-6
|7-24
|11
|16
|48
Percentages: FG .345, FT .333.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Lewis 6-10, Harvey 0-1, Parker 0-1, Richey 0-1, Wooden 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Banks 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dobbs, Jacobs).
Turnovers: 10 (Lewis 3, Parker 3, Banks, Christmas, Dobbs, Jacobs).
Steals: 9 (Banks 3, Parker 2, Christmas, Dobbs, Jacobs, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Towson
|36
|27
|—
|63
|James Madison
|24
|24
|—
|48
A_2,959 (7,612).
View Comments