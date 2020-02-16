Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TOWSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sanders 20 1-3 2-2 0-6 1 3 4
Tunstall 30 3-5 2-2 4-8 0 1 8
Betrand 29 5-11 0-0 0-0 3 2 12
Fobbs 34 5-14 4-4 2-9 0 2 14
Gibson 31 3-8 1-1 1-5 1 0 9
Timberlake 23 3-10 0-1 2-8 1 1 7
Thompson 18 4-5 1-2 1-3 1 3 9
Dottin 15 0-1 0-0 1-3 1 1 0
Totals 200 24-57 10-12 11-42 8 13 63

Percentages: FG .421, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Betrand 2-4, Gibson 2-5, Timberlake 1-4, Fobbs 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Tunstall 4, Sanders, Thompson).

Turnovers: 14 (Betrand 7, Dottin 3, Fobbs, Gibson, Thompson, Timberlake).

Steals: 5 (Gibson 2, Sanders, Timberlake, Tunstall).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
JAMES MADISON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wilson 24 6-12 0-2 4-8 0 2 12
Wooden 15 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 3 0
Banks 29 0-12 0-0 0-2 1 4 0
Lewis 37 9-14 0-1 0-2 0 2 24
Parker 35 3-8 2-3 1-3 5 1 8
Christmas 25 0-2 0-0 1-5 4 2 0
Jacobs 16 2-5 0-0 1-2 0 1 4
Dobbs 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Richey 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Harvey 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Pinkard 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-58 2-6 7-24 11 16 48

Percentages: FG .345, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Lewis 6-10, Harvey 0-1, Parker 0-1, Richey 0-1, Wooden 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Banks 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dobbs, Jacobs).

Turnovers: 10 (Lewis 3, Parker 3, Banks, Christmas, Dobbs, Jacobs).

Steals: 9 (Banks 3, Parker 2, Christmas, Dobbs, Jacobs, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Towson 36 27 63
James Madison 24 24 48

A_2,959 (7,612).