Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MIAMI (OHIO) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 18 2-10 1-2 1-6 0 2 5
McNamara 23 3-6 0-0 0-2 0 1 6
Coleman-Lands 39 2-10 0-0 0-6 1 4 6
Grant 23 3-8 0-3 1-4 2 3 8
Sibande 27 4-6 1-2 0-1 1 5 11
Lairy 22 5-8 1-2 0-1 1 4 14
Jovic 21 1-5 0-0 5-6 0 2 2
Bowman 18 1-5 1-3 2-2 3 2 3
Ayah 7 0-0 2-4 0-2 0 2 2
Brewer 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-58 6-16 9-30 8 25 57

Percentages: FG .362, FT .375.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Lairy 3-5, Sibande 2-2, Grant 2-5, Coleman-Lands 2-9, Bowman 0-2, Jovic 0-2, Brown 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 7 (Sibande 4, Bowman, Coleman-Lands, Jovic).

Steals: 6 (Sibande 2, Bowman, Brown, Coleman-Lands, McNamara).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TOLEDO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
W.Jackson 34 5-11 1-2 6-16 4 2 11
Knapke 33 3-9 3-5 1-7 2 5 9
M.Jackson 39 8-19 3-4 1-10 4 3 24
Littleson 38 2-3 2-4 1-3 1 3 7
Saunders 33 3-5 4-6 2-6 0 2 10
Alderson 11 0-1 1-2 0-2 2 1 1
Maranka 7 1-1 1-2 0-1 0 1 3
Smith 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 22-50 15-25 11-45 13 18 65

Percentages: FG .440, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (M.Jackson 5-11, Littleson 1-2, Alderson 0-1, Smith 0-1, Saunders 0-2, Knapke 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Littleson, W.Jackson).

Turnovers: 12 (W.Jackson 7, Knapke 2, M.Jackson 2, Saunders).

Steals: 3 (W.Jackson 2, Knapke).

Technical Fouls: None.

Miami (Ohio) 32 25 57
Toledo 28 37 65

A_3,817 (7,014).