TEXAS SOUTHERN 75, GRAMBLING ST. 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bunch
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Christon
|30
|4-6
|4-4
|1-5
|1
|3
|14
|Edwards
|26
|5-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|10
|Moss
|21
|3-7
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|7
|Smith
|30
|3-9
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|3
|7
|Jackson
|32
|3-10
|1-1
|3-6
|4
|2
|7
|Randolph
|32
|5-7
|0-3
|4-11
|1
|3
|10
|Cunningham
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Gaston
|8
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Munford
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|8-11
|8-31
|12
|19
|62
Percentages: FG .431, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Christon 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, Smith 1-3, Gaston 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Moss 0-1, Munford 0-1, Edwards 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Randolph 2, Jackson, Moss).
Turnovers: 16 (Christon 4, Randolph 4, Smith 3, Edwards 2, Bunch, Jackson, Moss).
Steals: 8 (Smith 4, Randolph 2, Christon, Gaston).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS SOUTHERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ewing
|31
|2-6
|2-3
|1-2
|2
|4
|6
|Hopkins
|27
|8-11
|1-4
|1-4
|3
|2
|19
|Rasas
|32
|6-8
|4-4
|3-13
|0
|0
|16
|Armstrong
|30
|4-9
|5-5
|0-5
|5
|1
|14
|Lumpkin
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|19
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|11
|Ja'Ma.Redus
|10
|2-3
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Baldwin
|8
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|Etienne
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrews
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Brigham
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Walker
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Granger
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McClelland
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tshisumpa
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|13-17
|8-33
|15
|14
|75
Percentages: FG .467, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Jones 3-6, Hopkins 2-2, Armstrong 1-1, McClelland 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Etienne 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Ewing 3, Baldwin 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Armstrong 4, Brigham 2, Jones 2, Rasas 2, Baldwin, Ewing, Hopkins, Ja'Ma.Redus).
Steals: 9 (Hopkins 3, Armstrong 2, Lumpkin 2, Ewing, Rasas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Grambling St.
|28
|34
|—
|62
|Texas Southern
|36
|39
|—
|75
A_1,544 (8,100).