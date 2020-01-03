FG FT Reb
TEXAS-ARLINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Warren 32 3-11 1-2 1-3 9 3 7
Narcis 27 5-9 0-0 2-10 3 3 11
Steelman 25 6-7 0-0 1-3 1 2 14
Nouhi 23 1-2 0-0 1-3 1 2 2
Phillips 23 2-6 2-2 0-4 3 2 6
Azore 22 5-9 1-2 0-5 3 4 13
Davis 19 4-7 0-0 2-9 4 3 9
Griffin 15 2-4 0-1 0-2 3 1 4
Jackson-Young 13 3-4 0-0 1-3 0 1 7
Marquis 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-59 4-7 8-42 27 21 73

Percentages: FG .525, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Steelman 2-2, Azore 2-3, Jackson-Young 1-1, Davis 1-2, Narcis 1-3, Griffin 0-1, Nouhi 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Warren 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Narcis).

Turnovers: 13 (Narcis 3, Azore 2, Davis 2, Griffin 2, Phillips 2, Steelman, Warren).

Steals: 3 (Phillips, Steelman, Warren).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Eaton 33 3-11 1-2 1-3 2 1 8
Fields 31 2-6 2-2 0-2 2 1 7
Willis 25 1-4 3-6 0-3 3 1 5
Eggleston 24 3-12 4-6 1-7 1 1 10
Matthews 22 1-4 2-4 1-3 0 3 4
Brevard 20 3-3 0-0 3-7 1 2 6
Kus 16 1-8 4-6 3-3 2 2 6
Jackson 14 2-5 2-2 2-5 1 1 6
Johnson 14 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Wilson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 16-56 18-28 11-33 13 13 52

Percentages: FG .286, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Fields 1-1, Eaton 1-3, Kus 0-2, Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brevard, Eggleston, Jackson, Kus).

Turnovers: 7 (Willis 3, Eggleston, Fields, Kus, Matthews).

Steals: 5 (Eggleston 2, Willis 2, Matthews).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas-Arlington 37 36 73
Arkansas St. 24 28 52

A_1,276 (10,475).