https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/TEXAS-A-M-CC-67-NORTHWESTERN-ST-62-14946300.php
TEXAS A&M-CC 67, NORTHWESTERN ST. 62
Bile 0-0 0-0 12, Massner 0-0 0-0 10, N.Chougkaz 0-0 0-0 12, Owens 0-0 0-0 3, R.Chougkaz 0-0 0-0 12, Roberson 0-0 0-0 5. Totals 0-0 0-0 0.
Hunte 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, M.Smith 0-0 0-0 3, Talton-Thomas 0-0 0-0 22. Totals 0-0 0-0 0.
Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 0-0 (), Texas A&M-CC 0-0 (). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 0 (N.Chougkaz 16), Texas A&M-CC 0 (Hunte, M.Smith 6). Assists_Northwestern St. 0 (Bile 3), Texas A&M-CC 0 (Talton-Thomas 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 0, Texas A&M-CC 0.
View Comments