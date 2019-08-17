St. Louis-Cincinnati Runs

Cardinals first. Dexter Fowler grounds out to shortstop, Eugenio Suarez to Josh VanMeter. Tommy Edman singles to center field. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging. Marcell Ozuna doubles to deep left field. Tommy Edman scores. Paul DeJong grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Josh VanMeter.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 1, Reds 0.

Cardinals second. Matt Carpenter lines out to shortstop to Eugenio Suarez. Yadier Molina grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Castillo to Josh VanMeter. Kolten Wong singles to shallow left field. Adam Wainwright singles to left field. Kolten Wong to second. Dexter Fowler homers to center field. Adam Wainwright scores. Kolten Wong scores. Tommy Edman grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Josh VanMeter.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 4, Reds 0.

Cardinals third. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shortstop, Freddy Galvis to Josh VanMeter. Marcell Ozuna singles to left center field. Paul DeJong homers to center field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Matt Carpenter flies out to left field to Phillip Ervin. Yadier Molina strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 6, Reds 0.

Cardinals fifth. Tommy Edman singles to left field. Paul Goldschmidt homers to center field. Tommy Edman scores. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Josh VanMeter. Paul DeJong grounds out to shortstop, Freddy Galvis to Josh VanMeter. Matt Carpenter strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 8, Reds 0.

Cardinals sixth. Yadier Molina singles to second base. Kolten Wong singles to left field. Yadier Molina to second. Adam Wainwright flies out to right center field to Aristides Aquino. Dexter Fowler singles to left center field. Kolten Wong to third. Yadier Molina scores. Tommy Edman singles to center field, advances to 3rd. Dexter Fowler scores. Kolten Wong scores. Throwing error by Nick Senzel. Paul Goldschmidt singles to left field. Tommy Edman scores. Marcell Ozuna singles to center field. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Paul DeJong called out on strikes. Matt Carpenter grounds out to first base, Josh VanMeter to Matt Bowman.

4 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cardinals 12, Reds 0.

Reds sixth. Matt Bowman grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Paul Goldschmidt. Nick Senzel singles to right field. Josh VanMeter doubles to deep center field. Nick Senzel scores. Kyle Farmer grounds out to third base, Matt Carpenter to Paul Goldschmidt. Josh VanMeter to third. Aristides Aquino homers to center field. Josh VanMeter scores. Freddy Galvis singles to right field. Phillip Ervin reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Freddy Galvis out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 12, Reds 3.

Cardinals seventh. Yadier Molina strikes out swinging. Kolten Wong homers to center field. Adam Wainwright flies out to left field to Phillip Ervin. Dexter Fowler doubles to deep right field. Tommy Edman grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Tucker Barnhart.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 13, Reds 3.

Reds seventh. Tucker Barnhart doubles to deep right field. Jose Iglesias grounds out to third base, Matt Carpenter to Paul Goldschmidt. Joel Kuhnel grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Paul Goldschmidt. Tucker Barnhart to third. Nick Senzel reaches on error. Tucker Barnhart scores. Fielding error by Matt Carpenter. Josh VanMeter pops out to shallow infield to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Cardinals 13, Reds 4.