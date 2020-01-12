https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/St-Louis-5-N-Y-Rangers-2-14968800.php
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|0
|—
|5
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 11 (Panarin, Lindgren), 1:34. 2, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Barbashev, Pietrangelo), 9:38. 3, St. Louis, Dunn 7 (Sanford), 18:41.
Second Period_4, St. Louis, Perron 20 (Pietrangelo, Schenn), 1:26 (pp). 5, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 6 (Chytil, Buchnevich), 8:49. 6, St. Louis, Sanford 4 (Barbashev, de la Rose), 10:34. 7, St. Louis, Schwartz 15 (Schenn, Sundqvist), 14:50.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-6-9_23. St. Louis 9-13-7_29.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; St. Louis 1 of 4.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 9-10-3 (29 shots-24 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 22-7-4 (23-21).
A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:20.
Referees_Chris Lee, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Pierre Racicot.
View Comments