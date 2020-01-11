https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/St-John-s-74-DePaul-67-14967693.php
St. John's 74, DePaul 67
Moore 4-12 5-9 14, Butz 6-6 5-9 17, Coleman-Lands 5-11 3-5 15, Reed 2-7 0-0 4, Gage 0-3 1-2 1, Hall 5-7 1-1 11, Weems 0-2 0-0 0, Cameron 1-1 1-1 3, Jacobs 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-50 16-27 67.
Dunn 7-13 4-7 19, Heron 4-10 4-4 15, Williams 0-3 4-4 4, Rutherford 2-7 0-0 4, Figueroa 3-10 2-3 9, Caraher 3-7 1-1 8, Champagnie 4-4 3-5 11, Earlington 1-3 0-2 2, Roberts 1-3 0-0 2, Sears 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 18-26 74.
Halftime_St. John's 39-34. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 3-15 (Coleman-Lands 2-8, Moore 1-5, Reed 0-2), St. John's 6-19 (Heron 3-6, Dunn 1-3, Figueroa 1-3, Caraher 1-4, Rutherford 0-1, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_DePaul 39 (Reed 12), St. John's 28 (Dunn 8). Assists_DePaul 18 (Moore 12), St. John's 23 (Dunn 5). Total Fouls_DePaul 20, St. John's 19.
