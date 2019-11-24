https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Southland-Individual-Leaders-14858978.php
Southland Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Zappe,Houston Baptist
|12
|613
|3,811
|317.6
|Eppler,Northwestern St.
|12
|613
|3,650
|304.2
|Smith,Central Ark.
|12
|521
|3,464
|288.7
|Copeland,UIW
|12
|590
|3,314
|276.2
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|11
|410
|2,998
|272.5
|Virgil,Southeastern La.
|10
|352
|2,637
|263.7
|Self,SFA
|10
|461
|2,603
|260.3
|Orgeron,McNeese
|12
|506
|3,110
|259.2
|Anthony,Abilene Christian
|12
|460
|2,485
|207.1
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|James,Abilene Christian
|12
|0
|0
|0
|120
|10.0
|Gums,Nicholls St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.7
|Garcia,Houston Baptist
|12
|51
|18
|26
|101
|8.4
|Ruiz,SFA
|12
|30
|21
|26
|93
|7.8
|Giffen,Lamar University
|12
|26
|21
|28
|89
|7.4
|Ray,Central Ark.
|12
|41
|15
|17
|85
|7.1
|Williams,Sam Houston St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|Broussard,Southeastern La.
|10
|50
|6
|8
|64
|6.4
|Zepeda,Abilene Christian
|12
|41
|12
|19
|76
|6.3
|Blackman,Central Ark.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|74
|6.2
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|Hudson,Central Ark.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|Mohr,UIW
|12
|44
|10
|17
|72
|6.0
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Gums,Nicholls St.
|11
|165
|850
|15
|77.3
|Williams,Sam Houston St.
|12
|205
|925
|14
|77.1
|Pratt,McNeese
|10
|149
|704
|4
|70.4
|James,Abilene Christian
|12
|175
|817
|14
|68.1
|Mack,McNeese
|9
|127
|558
|4
|62.0
|Brown,UIW
|12
|129
|720
|3
|60.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|11
|277
|183
|9
|2,432
|12
|147.6
|Virgil,Southeastern La.
|10
|322
|214
|9
|2,560
|17
|145.1
|Smith,Central Ark.
|12
|457
|292
|13
|3,506
|31
|145.0
|Orgeron,McNeese
|12
|348
|202
|9
|2,628
|24
|139.1
|Zappe,Houston Baptist
|12
|560
|357
|15
|3,811
|35
|136.2
|Eppler,Northwestern St.
|12
|545
|341
|14
|3,587
|28
|129.7
|Copeland,UIW
|12
|507
|298
|9
|3,341
|22
|124.9
|Anthony,Abilene Christian
|12
|412
|260
|11
|2,525
|17
|122.9
|Self,SFA
|10
|397
|212
|12
|2,550
|12
|111.3
|Brock,Sam Houston St.
|12
|230
|117
|11
|1,468
|9
|107.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|12
|105
|833
|8.8
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|12
|100
|994
|8.3
|Clark,Abilene Christian
|12
|87
|777
|7.3
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|12
|87
|1,139
|7.3
|Winningha,Central Ark.
|9
|50
|814
|5.6
|Fink,Abilene Christian
|12
|66
|862
|5.5
|Sutton,McNeese
|12
|66
|944
|5.5
|Turner,Southeastern La.
|10
|53
|580
|5.3
|Williams,Southeastern La.
|9
|47
|419
|5.2
|Davis,Northwestern St.
|12
|59
|762
|4.9
|Begue,McNeese
|12
|55
|827
|4.6
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|10
|45
|779
|4.5
|Gipson,SFA
|12
|52
|934
|4.3
|Hudson,Central Ark.
|12
|52
|939
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|12
|87
|1,139
|94.9
|Winningha,Central Ark.
|9
|50
|814
|90.4
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|12
|100
|994
|82.8
|Sutton,McNeese
|12
|66
|944
|78.7
|Hudson,Central Ark.
|12
|52
|939
|78.3
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|10
|45
|779
|77.9
|Gipson,SFA
|12
|52
|934
|77.8
|Fink,Abilene Christian
|12
|66
|862
|71.8
|Mitchell,Southeastern La.
|10
|37
|695
|69.5
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|12
|105
|833
|69.4
|Begue,McNeese
|12
|55
|827
|68.9
|Clark,Abilene Christian
|12
|87
|777
|64.8
|Davis,Northwestern St.
|12
|59
|762
|63.5
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Jordan,Southeastern La.
|9
|5
|255
|3
|.6
|Lawson,Lamar University
|11
|5
|101
|1
|.5
|Bartholom,Northwestern St.
|9
|4
|96
|1
|.4
|Dunn,McNeese
|12
|5
|12
|0
|.4
|Rochell,Central Ark.
|12
|5
|34
|0
|.4
|Jimmerson,UIW
|10
|4
|76
|0
|.4
|McCollum,Sam Houston St.
|9
|3
|26
|1
|.3
|Lewis,Southeastern La.
|10
|3
|29
|0
|.3
|McCoy,McNeese
|10
|3
|3
|0
|.3
|Spates,Southeastern La.
|10
|3
|21
|0
|.3
|Preston,UIW
|11
|3
|21
|0
|.3
|Jackson,McNeese
|12
|3
|34
|0
|.3
|Pitre,UIW
|12
|3
|69
|1
|.3
|Roberts,SFA
|12
|3
|40
|0
|.3
|Stapp,Abilene Christian
|12
|3
|55
|0
|.3
|Thomas,Sam Houston St.
|12
|3
|-1
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Lawson,Lamar University
|11
|17
|179
|10.5
|Sutton,McNeese
|12
|18
|139
|7.7
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|12
|17
|121
|7.1
|Smith,UIW
|11
|14
|99
|7.1
|Bentley,SFA
|12
|28
|158
|5.6
|Hudson,Central Ark.
|12
|15
|53
|3.5
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Brito,Houston Baptist
|12
|32
|903
|28.2
|Myers,Central Ark.
|12
|25
|581
|23.2
|Gipson,SFA
|12
|17
|356
|20.9
|Ward,Northwestern St.
|12
|25
|514
|20.6
|Wanza,Lamar University
|10
|15
|277
|18.5
|Bentley,SFA
|12
|19
|346
|18.2
|Skinner,McNeese
|9
|12
|214
|17.8
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|McRobert,Sam Houston St.
|12
|85
|44.3
|Patterson,Houston Baptist
|12
|58
|42.1
|Quick,SFA
|12
|71
|41.8
|Raborn,McNeese
|12
|79
|41.6
|Pastorell,Northwestern St.
|12
|66
|41.0
|Dunlap,Southeastern La.
|10
|40
|40.9
|Wallace,Central Ark.
|12
|64
|40.3
|Balcomb,UIW
|12
|68
|39.1
|Laryea,Abilene Christian
|12
|66
|38.8
|Carmona,Lamar University
|12
|63
|37.6
|Jones,Nicholls St.
|10
|47
|37.5
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Giffen,Lamar University
|12
|21
|28
|.000
|1.75
|Ruiz,SFA
|12
|21
|26
|.000
|1.75
|Garcia,Houston Baptist
|12
|18
|26
|.000
|1.50
|Ray,Central Ark.
|12
|15
|17
|.000
|1.25
|Zepeda,Abilene Christian
|12
|12
|19
|.000
|1.00
|Mohr,UIW
|12
|10
|17
|.000
|.83
|Raborn,McNeese
|12
|8
|10
|.000
|.67
|Broussard,Southeastern La.
|10
|6
|8
|.000
|.60
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Brito,Houston Baptist
|12
|-4
|478
|3
|903
|0
|75
|1,380
|115.00
|Gipson,SFA
|12
|29
|934
|0
|356
|0
|78
|1,319
|109.92
|Wanza,Lamar University
|10
|471
|275
|0
|277
|0
|165
|1,023
|102.30
|Mitchell,Southeastern La.
|10
|86
|695
|40
|186
|0
|65
|1,007
|100.70
|Williams,Southeastern La.
|9
|412
|419
|59
|0
|0
|150
|890
|98.89
|Beek,Houston Baptist
|12
|660
|267
|0
|229
|0
|175
|1,156
|96.33
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|12
|4
|1,139
|0
|0
|0
|88
|1,143
|95.25
