GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 21 18 1 2 58 14 55
Rangers 20 17 2 1 54 11 53
Motherwell 22 13 1 8 34 27 40
Aberdeen 22 10 6 6 30 27 36
Livingston FC 22 7 7 8 31 29 28
Hibernian FC 22 7 7 8 31 37 28
Kilmarnock 22 6 5 11 18 27 23
Ross County 21 5 7 9 22 42 22
St. Johnstone 20 4 8 8 16 35 20
St Mirren FC 22 5 4 13 17 30 19
Hamilton Academical 22 4 6 12 21 36 18
Hearts 22 2 8 12 18 35 14

___

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Aberdeen 0, Motherwell 1

Hibernian FC 2, Hamilton Academical 1

Kilmarnock 1, Celtic 3

Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 0

Rangers 1, St Mirren FC 0

Ross County 0, Hearts 0

Saturday, Jan. 25

Celtic (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Sunday, Jan. 26

St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1230 GMT

Hearts (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1945 GMT

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 1

Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1500 GMT

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 2

Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1230 GMT