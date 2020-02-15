https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Scottish-Results-15059115.php
Scottish Results
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Hamilton Academical 1, Aberdeen 3
Celtic 5, Hearts 0
Hibernian Edinburgh 3, Ross County 0
Kilmarnock 2, Rangers 1
Livingston FC 2, St Mirren FC 1
St. Johnstone 2, Motherwell 1
Hearts 2, Hamilton Academical 2
Motherwell vs. St Mirren FC ppd.
Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 1
Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland)
Rangers vs. Livingston FC ppd.
Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Hibernian Edinburgh (Scotland)
St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland)
Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland)
Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland)
Hibernian Edinburgh (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland)
St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland)
Celtic (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland)
