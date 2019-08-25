San Francisco-Oakland Runs

Giants second. Kevin Pillar doubles to deep left center field. Austin Slater grounds out to first base to Matt Olson. Kevin Pillar to third. Stephen Vogt out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Mark Canha. Kevin Pillar scores. Brandon Belt walks. Brandon Crawford singles to center field. Brandon Belt to second. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Brandon Crawford to third. Brandon Belt scores. Mike Yastrzemski grounds out to first base to Matt Olson.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 2, Athletics 0.

Athletics second. Matt Olson grounds out to first base to Brandon Belt. Mark Canha homers to right field. Jurickson Profar doubles to left field. Corban Joseph doubles to left field. Jurickson Profar scores. Chad Pinder singles to center field. Corban Joseph scores. Josh Phegley pinch-hitting for Chris Herrmann. Josh Phegley flies out to center field to Kevin Pillar. Marcus Semien grounds out to shallow infield, Logan Webb to Brandon Belt.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Giants 2.

Giants third. Buster Posey strikes out swinging. Evan Longoria homers to center field. Kevin Pillar grounds out to second base, Corban Joseph to Matt Olson. Austin Slater walks. Stephen Vogt grounds out to second base, Corban Joseph to Matt Olson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Athletics 3.

Athletics fourth. Mark Canha homers to center field. Jurickson Profar walks. Corban Joseph grounds out to second base. Jurickson Profar out at second. Chad Pinder lines out to third base to Evan Longoria.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 4, Giants 3.

Giants seventh. Brandon Crawford reaches on error. Fielding error by Matt Olson. Donovan Solano walks. Brandon Crawford to second. Mike Yastrzemski hit by pitch. Donovan Solano to second. Brandon Crawford to third. Buster Posey strikes out swinging. Evan Longoria singles to left field. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Donovan Solano scores. Brandon Crawford scores. Kevin Pillar grounds out to second base, Corban Joseph to Matt Olson.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 5, Athletics 4.