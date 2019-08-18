San Diego-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies first. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shortstop, Luis Urias to Eric Hosmer. J.T. Realmuto lines out to center field to Manuel Margot. Bryce Harper walks. Jean Segura doubles to left center field. Bryce Harper scores. Corey Dickerson pops out to shallow center field to Luis Urias.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 1, Padres 0.

Padres fourth. Hunter Renfroe walks. Eric Hosmer flies out to center field to Scott Kingery. Ty France pops out to shallow infield to Sean Rodriguez. Luis Urias homers to right field. Hunter Renfroe scores. Austin Hedges singles to shallow right field, tagged out at second, Bryce Harper to Jean Segura.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 2, Phillies 1.

Phillies sixth. Rhys Hoskins flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Adam Haseley walks. Jean Segura doubles to deep left center field. Adam Haseley scores. Corey Dickerson flies out to deep right center field to Hunter Renfroe.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 2, Phillies 2.

Padres seventh. Luis Urias flies out to right field to Adam Haseley. Austin Hedges homers to left field. Wil Myers pinch-hitting for Joey Lucchesi. Wil Myers strikes out on a foul tip. Manuel Margot grounds out to shortstop, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Phillies 2.