G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Glass,Alabama A&M 9 377 2,584 287.1
Morton,Prairie View 8 279 2,291 286.4
Hickbotto,Grambling 8 322 1,907 238.4
Harper,Alcorn 7 192 1,619 231.3
Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 238 1,993 221.4
Johnson,Texas Southern 8 267 1,749 218.6
Davis,Alabama St. 7 248 1,376 196.6
Bryant,Mississippi Val. 9 396 1,678 186.4
Skelton,Southern U. 9 283 1,543 171.4
Williams,Texas Southern 7 187 1,097 156.7

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Bentley,Alabama A&M 9 0 0 0 86 9.6
Tucker,Prairie View 8 0 0 0 66 8.3
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 0 0 0 66 7.3
Garcia II,Texas Southern 8 21 11 13 53 6.6
McCulloug,Alcorn 8 34 6 10 51 6.4
Pringle,Alcorn 8 0 0 0 50 6.3
Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 0 0 0 54 6.0
Duffey,Alcorn 7 0 0 0 42 6.0
Ibrahim,Alabama A&M 8 0 0 0 48 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Tucker,Prairie View 8 124 916 10 114.5
Bentley,Alabama A&M 9 197 930 12 103.3
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 149 742 10 82.4
Bryant,Mississippi Val. 9 138 642 7 71.3
Hickbotto,Grambling 8 97 526 4 65.8
Duffey,Alcorn 7 84 445 5 63.6
Skelton,Southern U. 9 122 567 8 63.0
Benn,Southern U. 9 112 556 5 61.8
Waller,Alcorn 7 97 411 2 58.7

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Harper,Alcorn 7 160 105 2 1,556 20 186.1
Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 203 127 13 1,970 16 157.3
Glass,Alabama A&M 9 327 205 7 2,654 25 151.8
Morton,Prairie View 8 205 122 10 1,841 15 149.3
Johnson,Texas Southern 8 185 108 5 1,545 8 137.4
Davis,Alabama St. 7 197 114 10 1,386 15 131.9
Hickbotto,Grambling 8 225 137 6 1,381 10 121.8
Ponder,Jackson St. 9 196 106 6 1,264 11 120.7
Skelton,Southern U. 9 161 95 5 976 8 120.1
Williams,Texas Southern 7 161 97 8 999 4 110.6

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Corley,Texas Southern 9 61 905 6.8
Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 46 734 5.1
Moore,Alabama A&M 9 46 885 5.1

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Corley,Texas Southern 9 61 905 100.6
Moore,Alabama A&M 9 46 885 98.3
Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 46 734 81.6
Ibrahim,Alabama A&M 8 32 583 72.9
Blair,Alcorn 8 21 533 66.6
Jefferson,Alabama St. 8 32 531 66.4
Mullins,Prairie View 8 27 528 66.0
Miller,Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 33 582 64.7

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
McWilliam,Grambling 8 6 243 3 .8
Smith,Southern U. 9 4 2 0 .4
Cole,Alcorn 8 3 26 0 .4
Harris,Prairie View 8 3 33 1 .4
Fletcher,Alabama A&M 9 3 38 0 .3
Jones,Mississippi Val. 9 3 35 0 .3
Steele,Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 3 47 0 .3
Cheatum,Prairie View 8 2 79 0 .3
Culpepper,Alabama St. 8 2 38 0 .3
Edward,Texas Southern 8 2 24 0 .3
Jenkins,Jackson St. 8 2 0 0 .3
Kinsler,Alcorn 8 2 9 0 .3
Martin,Grambling 8 2 62 0 .3
Muhammad,Alcorn 8 2 5 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Ralph,Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 11 148 13.5
Crabb,Alabama St. 8 12 72 6.0

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Littles,Jackson St. 7 11 330 30.0
Gray,Alabama St. 8 11 264 24.0
Quarles,Alabama A&M 9 24 543 22.6
Tucker,Prairie View 8 14 300 21.4
Franklin,Texas Southern 7 9 182 20.2
Harper,Jackson St. 8 10 196 19.6
Morrison,Alcorn 8 10 186 18.6

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Craven,Alabama St. 8 43 44.0
McCulloug,Alcorn 8 37 41.9
Mendez,Grambling 8 40 39.0
Corey,Alabama A&M 9 49 38.7
Pini,Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 49 38.6
Read,Mississippi Val. 9 69 37.4
Russo,Texas Southern 9 54 36.7
Gleaton,Jackson St. 7 29 36.7

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Garcia II,Texas Southern 8 11 13 .000 1.38
Salazar,Jackson St. 8 8 13 .000 1.00
McCulloug,Alcorn 8 6 10 .000 .75
Hanson,Alabama St. 8 5 7 .000 .63
Fontenot,Southern U. 9 5 7 .000 .56
Mendez,Grambling 8 4 6 .000 .50
Urban,Grambling 6 3 7 .000 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Tucker,Prairie View 8 916 104 25 300 8 150 1,353 169.13
Bentley,Alabama A&M 9 930 159 0 58 0 216 1,147 127.44
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 742 176 0 0 0 161 918 102.00
Corley,Texas Southern 9 0 905 0 0 0 61 905 100.56
Moore,Alabama A&M 9 0 885 0 0 0 46 885 98.33