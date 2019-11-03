https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/SWAC-Individual-Leaders-14805755.php
SWAC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Glass,Alabama A&M
|9
|377
|2,584
|287.1
|Morton,Prairie View
|8
|279
|2,291
|286.4
|Hickbotto,Grambling
|8
|322
|1,907
|238.4
|Harper,Alcorn
|7
|192
|1,619
|231.3
|Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|9
|238
|1,993
|221.4
|Johnson,Texas Southern
|8
|267
|1,749
|218.6
|Davis,Alabama St.
|7
|248
|1,376
|196.6
|Bryant,Mississippi Val.
|9
|396
|1,678
|186.4
|Skelton,Southern U.
|9
|283
|1,543
|171.4
|Williams,Texas Southern
|7
|187
|1,097
|156.7
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Bentley,Alabama A&M
|9
|0
|0
|0
|86
|9.6
|Tucker,Prairie View
|8
|0
|0
|0
|66
|8.3
|Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|Garcia II,Texas Southern
|8
|21
|11
|13
|53
|6.6
|McCulloug,Alcorn
|8
|34
|6
|10
|51
|6.4
|Pringle,Alcorn
|8
|0
|0
|0
|50
|6.3
|Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
|Duffey,Alcorn
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|Ibrahim,Alabama A&M
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Tucker,Prairie View
|8
|124
|916
|10
|114.5
|Bentley,Alabama A&M
|9
|197
|930
|12
|103.3
|Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|9
|149
|742
|10
|82.4
|Bryant,Mississippi Val.
|9
|138
|642
|7
|71.3
|Hickbotto,Grambling
|8
|97
|526
|4
|65.8
|Duffey,Alcorn
|7
|84
|445
|5
|63.6
|Skelton,Southern U.
|9
|122
|567
|8
|63.0
|Benn,Southern U.
|9
|112
|556
|5
|61.8
|Waller,Alcorn
|7
|97
|411
|2
|58.7
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Harper,Alcorn
|7
|160
|105
|2
|1,556
|20
|186.1
|Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|9
|203
|127
|13
|1,970
|16
|157.3
|Glass,Alabama A&M
|9
|327
|205
|7
|2,654
|25
|151.8
|Morton,Prairie View
|8
|205
|122
|10
|1,841
|15
|149.3
|Johnson,Texas Southern
|8
|185
|108
|5
|1,545
|8
|137.4
|Davis,Alabama St.
|7
|197
|114
|10
|1,386
|15
|131.9
|Hickbotto,Grambling
|8
|225
|137
|6
|1,381
|10
|121.8
|Ponder,Jackson St.
|9
|196
|106
|6
|1,264
|11
|120.7
|Skelton,Southern U.
|9
|161
|95
|5
|976
|8
|120.1
|Williams,Texas Southern
|7
|161
|97
|8
|999
|4
|110.6
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Corley,Texas Southern
|9
|61
|905
|6.8
|Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|9
|46
|734
|5.1
|Moore,Alabama A&M
|9
|46
|885
|5.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Corley,Texas Southern
|9
|61
|905
|100.6
|Moore,Alabama A&M
|9
|46
|885
|98.3
|Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|9
|46
|734
|81.6
|Ibrahim,Alabama A&M
|8
|32
|583
|72.9
|Blair,Alcorn
|8
|21
|533
|66.6
|Jefferson,Alabama St.
|8
|32
|531
|66.4
|Mullins,Prairie View
|8
|27
|528
|66.0
|Miller,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|9
|33
|582
|64.7
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|McWilliam,Grambling
|8
|6
|243
|3
|.8
|Smith,Southern U.
|9
|4
|2
|0
|.4
|Cole,Alcorn
|8
|3
|26
|0
|.4
|Harris,Prairie View
|8
|3
|33
|1
|.4
|Fletcher,Alabama A&M
|9
|3
|38
|0
|.3
|Jones,Mississippi Val.
|9
|3
|35
|0
|.3
|Steele,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|9
|3
|47
|0
|.3
|Cheatum,Prairie View
|8
|2
|79
|0
|.3
|Culpepper,Alabama St.
|8
|2
|38
|0
|.3
|Edward,Texas Southern
|8
|2
|24
|0
|.3
|Jenkins,Jackson St.
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Kinsler,Alcorn
|8
|2
|9
|0
|.3
|Martin,Grambling
|8
|2
|62
|0
|.3
|Muhammad,Alcorn
|8
|2
|5
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Ralph,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|9
|11
|148
|13.5
|Crabb,Alabama St.
|8
|12
|72
|6.0
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Littles,Jackson St.
|7
|11
|330
|30.0
|Gray,Alabama St.
|8
|11
|264
|24.0
|Quarles,Alabama A&M
|9
|24
|543
|22.6
|Tucker,Prairie View
|8
|14
|300
|21.4
|Franklin,Texas Southern
|7
|9
|182
|20.2
|Harper,Jackson St.
|8
|10
|196
|19.6
|Morrison,Alcorn
|8
|10
|186
|18.6
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Craven,Alabama St.
|8
|43
|44.0
|McCulloug,Alcorn
|8
|37
|41.9
|Mendez,Grambling
|8
|40
|39.0
|Corey,Alabama A&M
|9
|49
|38.7
|Pini,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|9
|49
|38.6
|Read,Mississippi Val.
|9
|69
|37.4
|Russo,Texas Southern
|9
|54
|36.7
|Gleaton,Jackson St.
|7
|29
|36.7
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Garcia II,Texas Southern
|8
|11
|13
|.000
|1.38
|Salazar,Jackson St.
|8
|8
|13
|.000
|1.00
|McCulloug,Alcorn
|8
|6
|10
|.000
|.75
|Hanson,Alabama St.
|8
|5
|7
|.000
|.63
|Fontenot,Southern U.
|9
|5
|7
|.000
|.56
|Mendez,Grambling
|8
|4
|6
|.000
|.50
|Urban,Grambling
|6
|3
|7
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Tucker,Prairie View
|8
|916
|104
|25
|300
|8
|150
|1,353
|169.13
|Bentley,Alabama A&M
|9
|930
|159
|0
|58
|0
|216
|1,147
|127.44
|Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|9
|742
|176
|0
|0
|0
|161
|918
|102.00
|Corley,Texas Southern
|9
|0
|905
|0
|0
|0
|61
|905
|100.56
|Moore,Alabama A&M
|9
|0
|885
|0
|0
|0
|46
|885
|98.33
View Comments