FG FT Reb
MAINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fleming 36 2-6 0-0 0-6 1 2 5
Ingo 27 4-13 0-0 4-12 3 4 9
Prijovic 35 3-13 0-0 2-12 1 4 8
Okoh 34 1-8 0-0 0-4 3 5 2
Wright-McLeish 27 2-4 0-0 1-1 2 1 4
El Darwich 29 5-13 5-6 4-5 2 1 18
Antoms 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Iluyomade 4 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 17-60 5-6 11-42 12 19 46

Percentages: FG .283, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (El Darwich 3-4, Prijovic 2-7, Fleming 1-3, Ingo 1-7, Wright-McLeish 0-1, Iluyomade 0-2, Okoh 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Antoms, Fleming, Ingo).

Turnovers: 16 (Okoh 6, El Darwich 3, Prijovic 3, Fleming 2, Iluyomade, Ingo).

Steals: 6 (Fleming 3, Prijovic 2, El Darwich).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
STONY BROOK Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Otchere 18 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Foreman 37 4-12 7-7 1-3 1 1 16
Latimer 34 4-12 0-0 0-5 0 1 10
Stephenson-Moore 29 1-7 0-1 0-7 1 3 3
Garcia 34 3-12 4-5 2-8 3 1 10
Gueye 23 5-9 4-5 2-8 1 2 14
Pierre Philippe 10 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
McKenzie 9 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Ochefu 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Kadisha 1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Totals 200 17-55 16-20 5-34 8 12 54

Percentages: FG .309, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Latimer 2-9, Stephenson-Moore 1-5, Foreman 1-6, McKenzie 0-1, Ochefu 0-1, Pierre Philippe 0-1, Gueye 0-2, Garcia 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Otchere 4, Gueye 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Garcia 2, Gueye 2, Otchere 2, Foreman, Latimer, Ochefu, Pierre Philippe, Stephenson-Moore).

Steals: 7 (Garcia 3, Foreman, Latimer, McKenzie, Stephenson-Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Maine 22 24 46
Stony Brook 26 28 54

A_2,928 (4,160).