STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 81, SAM HOUSTON ST. 76
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STEPHEN F. AUSTIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ware
|34
|4-9
|1-2
|0-6
|1
|2
|11
|Harris
|32
|4-14
|6-7
|3-5
|1
|2
|16
|Bain
|29
|5-8
|6-6
|4-6
|4
|2
|16
|Kensmil
|26
|6-8
|5-6
|2-6
|2
|0
|17
|Daniels
|23
|3-4
|2-4
|0-3
|2
|3
|9
|Comeaux
|21
|0-2
|5-6
|1-2
|3
|2
|5
|Ca.Johnson
|20
|2-3
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|0
|5
|Kachelries
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Walker
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hart
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-49
|26-33
|11-30
|15
|12
|81
Percentages: FG .510, FT .788.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Ware 2-4, Harris 2-7, Daniels 1-1, Comeaux 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Daniels 2, Kensmil 2, Ca.Johnson).
Turnovers: 14 (Bain 4, Ca.Johnson 2, Daniels 2, Kensmil 2, Comeaux, Harris, Hart, Ware).
Steals: 8 (Bain 4, Ca.Johnson 2, Comeaux, Harris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAM HOUSTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bowie
|29
|3-8
|4-4
|0-4
|5
|4
|11
|Mitchell
|28
|7-9
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|3
|15
|Smith
|27
|4-8
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|5
|11
|Nutall
|26
|5-12
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|11
|Swoope
|26
|3-9
|2-2
|0-1
|6
|1
|11
|Jones
|18
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|Lampley
|14
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Cy.Johnson
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Furlong
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Bryant
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Tikhonenko
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|9-9
|8-25
|18
|23
|76
Percentages: FG .467, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Swoope 3-6, Smith 2-2, Lampley 2-4, Bryant 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Bowie 1-4, Nutall 1-6, Cy.Johnson 0-1, Furlong 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitchell 2, Cy.Johnson, Furlong, Jones).
Turnovers: 15 (Swoope 5, Mitchell 3, Bowie 2, Thomas 2, Jones, Lampley, Smith).
Steals: 8 (Bowie 3, Smith 2, Cy.Johnson, Mitchell, Swoope).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Stephen F. Austin
|36
|45
|—
|81
|Sam Houston St.
|36
|40
|—
|76
A_2,889 (6,110).