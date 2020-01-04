FG FT Reb
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blackmon 0 8-17 4-5 4-8 1 2 28
Braxton 0 6-10 1-3 0-8 6 2 16
Burch 0 0-1 1-2 0-2 0 0 1
Dixon-Conover 0 2-4 0-0 0-1 1 3 4
Flagg 0 3-5 0-0 2-6 0 3 6
Gaskins 0 1-3 2-2 0-1 8 3 4
Henry 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ikediashi 0 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Kuzavas 0 2-4 2-2 3-5 0 1 6
Laskey 0 3-5 3-3 0-2 1 1 10
Stewart 0 2-2 1-4 2-6 0 2 5
Thompson 0 5-10 1-2 0-5 1 1 13
Totals 200 32-63 15-23 12-45 18 19 93

Percentages: FG .508, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 14-22, .636 (Blackmon 8-11, Braxton 3-4, Thompson 2-4, Laskey 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Flagg 4, Gaskins).

Turnovers: 23 (Braxton 7, Burch 4, Stewart 3, Thompson 3, Blackmon 2, Dixon-Conover 2, Flagg, Laskey).

Steals: 6 (Blackmon 2, Dixon-Conover 2, Gaskins 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CCSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baker 26 4-10 6-6 0-1 1 1 15
Krishnan 25 2-7 3-5 0-3 0 2 7
Reed 23 3-8 0-0 1-3 1 0 8
Wilson 23 3-5 1-2 1-3 0 2 7
Outlaw 21 6-9 4-5 0-1 0 2 16
Ayangma 20 0-2 1-3 1-4 0 0 1
Newkirk 13 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Rowe 13 1-6 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Wallace 13 3-6 0-0 1-2 0 4 6
Coleman 9 2-3 0-0 0-2 1 5 4
Tennyson 5 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 2 3
Marshall 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Olamuyiwa 3 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Segwai 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-63 15-21 5-24 4 19 69

Percentages: FG .397, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Reed 2-5, Tennyson 1-3, Baker 1-5, Newkirk 0-1, Rowe 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson).

Turnovers: 12 (Wilson 4, Newkirk 3, Segwai 2, Baker, Coleman, Reed).

Steals: 10 (Krishnan 2, Wilson 2, Ayangma, Baker, Outlaw, Rowe, Segwai, Tennyson).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Francis (Pa.) 51 42 93
CCSU 33 36 69

.