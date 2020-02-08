https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/ST-FRANCIS-PA-85-WAGNER-68-15041318.php
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) 85, WAGNER 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (PA.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Flagg
|34
|5-11
|0-1
|1-3
|5
|1
|10
|Thompson
|34
|5-11
|4-4
|2-10
|1
|3
|14
|Blackmon
|38
|8-15
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|22
|Braxton
|38
|6-8
|8-8
|0-4
|3
|2
|22
|Dixon-Conover
|12
|0-2
|3-4
|0-0
|3
|2
|3
|Gaskins
|30
|4-4
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|10
|Stewart
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|2
|Kuzavas
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Labriolo
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Ikediashi
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|30-54
|19-21
|4-27
|18
|16
|85
Percentages: FG .556, FT .905.
3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Blackmon 4-7, Braxton 2-3, Dixon-Conover 0-1, Thompson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gaskins).
Turnovers: 12 (Blackmon 4, Braxton 2, Dixon-Conover 2, Stewart 2, Thompson 2).
Steals: 7 (Braxton 2, Dixon-Conover 2, Blackmon, Flagg, Gaskins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAGNER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jordan-Thomas
|17
|3-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|6
|Szpir
|31
|2-2
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|4
|Cobb
|25
|2-11
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|4
|Freeman
|31
|1-5
|8-8
|1-4
|6
|2
|11
|Martinez
|21
|2-7
|1-2
|2-3
|3
|4
|5
|Ford
|32
|8-11
|5-6
|3-4
|2
|2
|21
|Nesby
|28
|3-14
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|8
|Morales
|15
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|9
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|14-16
|9-27
|17
|19
|68
Percentages: FG .410, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 4-29, .138 (Nesby 2-11, Morales 1-4, Freeman 1-5, Martinez 0-2, Cobb 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cobb, Martinez).
Turnovers: 11 (Cobb 3, Martinez 3, Morales 2, Ford, Freeman, Nesby).
Steals: 7 (Jordan-Thomas 2, Martinez 2, Cobb, Ford, Nesby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|48
|37
|—
|85
|Wagner
|29
|39
|—
|68
A_1,531 (2,100).
