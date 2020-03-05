Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SAINT JOSEPH'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Edwards 19 1-5 0-0 1-3 1 3 3
Brown 33 8-13 0-0 1-4 4 3 21
Daly 34 6-12 7-9 0-1 5 1 20
Freeman 21 3-7 0-0 0-1 1 1 8
Moore 31 1-3 0-0 3-3 1 1 2
Douglas 18 1-6 2-2 0-3 1 1 5
Longpre 17 5-8 0-0 1-4 0 0 10
Smith 11 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Ashley 10 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 4
Knox 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 200 27-59 9-11 6-20 14 13 73

Percentages: FG .458, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Brown 5-9, Freeman 2-5, Daly 1-5, Douglas 1-5, Edwards 1-5, Ashley 0-1, Knox 0-1, Longpre 0-1, Moore 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 6 (Douglas 2, Brown, Daly, Edwards, Freeman).

Steals: 3 (Daly 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ST. BONAVENTURE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Winston 27 7-9 5-5 1-2 0 0 20
Ikpeze 10 1-3 2-2 0-4 0 2 4
English 30 4-9 4-5 2-10 2 2 12
Lofton 39 6-11 2-2 0-3 5 2 15
Welch 33 8-12 0-0 3-5 2 2 20
Osunniyi 29 5-9 0-0 1-4 0 3 10
Vasquez 16 1-4 0-0 0-0 4 1 3
Planutis 13 2-3 0-0 2-4 1 1 5
Johnson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Okoli 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 34-60 13-14 9-32 14 13 89

Percentages: FG .567, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Welch 4-6, Planutis 1-1, Winston 1-1, Vasquez 1-2, Lofton 1-3, English 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Osunniyi, Vasquez).

Turnovers: 8 (Welch 3, English 2, Winston 2, Lofton).

Steals: 4 (Lofton 3, Vasquez).

Technical Fouls: None.

Saint Joseph's 27 46 73
St. Bonaventure 42 47 89

.