SOUTH ALABAMA 78, TROY 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TROY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stampley
|33
|3-8
|2-3
|5-9
|0
|4
|8
|Thomas
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Gordon
|39
|2-11
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|1
|6
|Norman
|24
|5-8
|2-2
|2-2
|2
|1
|17
|Small
|18
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|5
|Waters
|27
|6-7
|3-5
|2-9
|1
|3
|15
|Leftridge
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|6
|D.Williams
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|T.Williams
|7
|1-4
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|3
|3
|Simon
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|8-14
|14-30
|14
|16
|63
Percentages: FG .379, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Norman 5-8, Leftridge 2-3, Gordon 2-7, D.Williams 1-4, Small 1-5, Stampley 0-1, Thomas 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Gordon 3, Leftridge 3, Stampley 3, Waters 3, Norman 2, Small).
Steals: 7 (D.Williams 2, Leftridge 2, Gordon, Norman, Small).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ajayi
|27
|0-2
|0-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|Mitchell
|30
|2-5
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|5
|7
|Locure
|26
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|11
|Lott
|35
|9-10
|4-4
|0-6
|0
|2
|22
|McGee
|34
|5-7
|1-4
|0-5
|4
|4
|16
|Fox
|22
|3-5
|7-7
|0-4
|1
|0
|14
|Pettway
|19
|3-3
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|8
|Curry
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Morris
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-38
|17-25
|0-24
|14
|21
|78
Percentages: FG .684, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (McGee 5-7, Locure 3-5, Fox 1-3, Ajayi 0-1, Mitchell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Mitchell 5, Lott, McGee).
Turnovers: 17 (Mitchell 6, McGee 5, Pettway 5, Fox).
Steals: 10 (Locure 3, Pettway 3, Mitchell 2, Ajayi, Lott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Troy
|30
|33
|—
|63
|South Alabama
|46
|32
|—
|78
A_4,219 (10,041).
