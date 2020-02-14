Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 34 6-14 7-8 2-6 0 4 19
Smith 31 3-9 4-6 4-14 1 4 10
Hardy 35 3-10 0-0 0-3 5 3 9
Russell 34 10-16 2-2 2-5 2 2 29
Wilson 39 3-10 0-0 1-3 7 2 6
Gueye 16 1-2 0-0 1-4 0 1 2
Wesley 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Temple 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-62 13-16 10-35 15 20 75

Percentages: FG .419, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Russell 7-13, Hardy 3-10, Gueye 0-1, Wesley 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Smith 5, Hardy, Johnson).

Turnovers: 10 (Russell 3, Johnson 2, Smith 2, Gueye, Hardy, Wesley).

Steals: 5 (Wilson 4, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTH ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Curry 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Mitchell 39 7-17 5-6 4-9 5 1 20
Locure 17 1-6 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Lott 37 7-15 1-2 4-10 1 2 15
McGee 37 2-7 4-4 0-6 4 3 8
Fox 32 6-11 4-5 2-6 0 0 20
Pettway 25 4-7 0-0 0-2 1 3 8
Morris 3 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Totals 200 29-66 14-17 11-36 11 13 78

Percentages: FG .439, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Fox 4-8, Mitchell 1-2, Locure 1-5, McGee 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (McGee 2, Mitchell 2, Lott).

Turnovers: 10 (McGee 3, Mitchell 3, Curry, Fox, Lott, Morris).

Steals: 3 (Lott 2, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisiana-Lafayette 29 46 75
South Alabama 31 47 78

A_1,342 (10,041).