SIENA 86, MONMOUTH (NJ) 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIENA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|21
|4-4
|5-5
|1-6
|0
|3
|14
|Carey
|36
|7-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|18
|Harris
|21
|3-6
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|0
|7
|Pickett
|39
|5-13
|4-5
|3-6
|11
|2
|15
|Camper
|39
|6-12
|2-2
|4-18
|5
|2
|14
|King
|22
|4-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|12
|Friday
|18
|3-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|6
|Darwiche
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Young
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-58
|12-14
|11-43
|20
|15
|86
Percentages: FG .552, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (King 4-6, Carey 4-8, Burns 1-1, Pickett 1-6, Darwiche 0-1, Harris 0-1, Camper 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Pickett, Young).
Turnovers: 13 (Carey 4, Friday 3, Burns 2, Pickett 2, Camper, Darwiche).
Steals: 2 (Camper, Pickett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONMOUTH (NJ)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Traore
|28
|1-4
|3-4
|1-5
|0
|1
|5
|Ibiezugbe
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Chaput
|33
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|11
|3
|6
|Hammond
|36
|11-22
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|27
|Salnave
|28
|3-14
|5-7
|2-4
|5
|4
|12
|Papas
|17
|3-10
|2-2
|2-2
|1
|3
|10
|Rutty
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|McClary
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Martin
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Gabriel
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-69
|12-15
|9-22
|18
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .391, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Hammond 3-10, Papas 2-6, Salnave 1-8, Martin 0-1, Chaput 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Rutty 2, Papas, Traore).
Turnovers: 4 (Chaput, Gabriel, Hammond, Traore).
Steals: 10 (Hammond 3, Chaput 2, Salnave 2, Traore 2, Papas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Siena
|43
|43
|—
|86
|Monmouth (NJ)
|34
|38
|—
|72
A_2,657 (4,100).
