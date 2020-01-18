https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/SAINT-MARY-S-CAL-78-PEPPERDINE-69-14986746.php
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) 78, PEPPERDINE 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT MARY'S (CAL)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fitts
|40
|7-14
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|3
|18
|Ford
|39
|9-18
|7-9
|1-4
|3
|2
|26
|Krebs
|38
|7-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|17
|Fotu
|31
|1-4
|3-5
|3-6
|2
|4
|5
|Kuhse
|24
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|2
|Ducas
|19
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|10
|Bowen
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Zoriks
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-56
|11-16
|6-29
|11
|20
|78
Percentages: FG .518, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Krebs 3-4, Fitts 3-5, Ducas 2-4, Ford 1-3, Kuhse 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bowen, Krebs).
Turnovers: 7 (Ford 2, Bowen, Fitts, Fotu, Kuhse, Zoriks).
Steals: 3 (Ford 2, Fitts).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ka.Edwards
|39
|5-8
|5-6
|2-9
|1
|1
|17
|Ross
|37
|10-23
|3-5
|2-7
|6
|0
|24
|Chavez
|35
|5-9
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|10
|Ke.Edwards
|34
|2-5
|3-4
|1-5
|0
|1
|8
|Altman
|25
|1-6
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|4
|4
|Polk
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|5
|2
|Ohia Obioha
|8
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|13-17
|7-27
|11
|16
|69
Percentages: FG .464, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Ka.Edwards 2-2, Ke.Edwards 1-4, Ross 1-7, Altman 0-2, Polk 0-2, Chavez 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Ke.Edwards 3, Altman, Ka.Edwards).
Turnovers: 7 (Ka.Edwards 2, Altman, Chavez, Ke.Edwards, Polk, Ross).
Steals: 1 (Chavez).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|43
|35
|—
|78
|Pepperdine
|35
|34
|—
|69
.
