FG FT Reb
BETHUNE-COOKMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Parks 35 5-10 5-7 2-6 4 4 16
Redd 33 4-10 1-2 0-2 1 4 11
Pope 32 4-11 3-4 7-19 1 4 11
Smith 27 4-11 2-2 3-5 0 3 10
Bailey 22 1-9 2-4 0-4 1 4 4
Maitland 20 1-9 4-4 0-5 1 2 6
Preaster 12 2-4 0-0 2-3 0 2 5
J.French 11 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
King 9 0-1 1-2 1-1 0 1 1
Totals 200 22-67 18-25 15-45 8 24 67

Percentages: FG .328, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Redd 2-5, J.French 1-2, Preaster 1-2, Parks 1-3, Bailey 0-2, Smith 0-2, Maitland 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pope 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Maitland 3, Parks 3, Bailey 2, Pope 2).

Steals: 3 (Smith 2, Redd).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAINT LOUIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goodwin 39 3-11 8-11 3-16 5 2 14
Perkins 34 5-15 10-14 0-4 1 1 21
Jacobs 24 0-5 2-2 1-4 2 1 2
H.French 23 7-10 1-3 4-6 1 4 15
Hargrove 22 2-6 2-2 2-3 0 2 6
Weaver 20 3-6 0-1 0-5 1 1 9
Collins 18 0-4 2-2 1-3 5 3 2
Bell 12 3-4 2-3 2-2 0 3 8
Hightower 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Hankton 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-63 27-38 13-44 16 17 77

Percentages: FG .365, FT .711.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Weaver 3-6, Perkins 1-5, Collins 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Hankton 0-1, Hargrove 0-1, Hightower 0-1, Jacobs 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (H.French 3, Hargrove 2, Perkins).

Turnovers: 7 (H.French 3, Goodwin 2, Collins, Perkins).

Steals: 7 (H.French 2, Weaver 2, Collins, Goodwin, Perkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethune-Cookman 28 39 67
Saint Louis 35 42 77

.