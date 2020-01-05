https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/SACRED-HEART-81-WAGNER-74-14950330.php
SACRED HEART 81, WAGNER 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRED HEART
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Parker
|39
|3-6
|5-6
|0-3
|10
|2
|13
|Anosike
|36
|4-9
|3-6
|3-10
|1
|3
|15
|LaRose
|34
|4-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|9
|Ozier
|30
|3-9
|10-14
|0-5
|3
|2
|18
|Thomas
|24
|3-3
|5-5
|0-2
|0
|2
|13
|Spellman
|22
|4-6
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|4
|10
|Pfaffenberger
|12
|1-2
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Watson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-42
|26-37
|7-30
|15
|19
|81
Percentages: FG .524, FT .703.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Anosike 4-8, Thomas 2-2, Ozier 2-3, Parker 2-5, LaRose 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Spellman, Thomas).
Turnovers: 13 (Parker 7, Ozier 3, Anosike, LaRose, Pfaffenberger).
Steals: 5 (Anosike 3, LaRose, Parker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAGNER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freeman
|40
|3-7
|0-0
|2-3
|6
|3
|8
|Nesby
|32
|6-9
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|16
|Cobb
|28
|3-14
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|4
|9
|Jackson
|25
|4-15
|4-5
|1-3
|3
|4
|14
|Szpir
|22
|1-1
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|3
|2
|Morales
|21
|3-6
|8-9
|1-2
|3
|5
|14
|Martinez
|13
|1-3
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|4
|3
|Ford
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Jordan-Thomas
|8
|2-2
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|17-21
|9-21
|18
|26
|74
Percentages: FG .414, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Nesby 4-7, Freeman 2-6, Jackson 2-7, Cobb 1-6, Martinez 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Jackson 3, Cobb 2, Martinez, Morales, Nesby).
Steals: 8 (Jackson 2, Morales 2, Nesby 2, Freeman, Jordan-Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sacred Heart
|39
|42
|—
|81
|Wagner
|37
|37
|—
|74
A_1,804 (2,100).
