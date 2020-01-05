FG FT Reb
SACRED HEART Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Parker 39 3-6 5-6 0-3 10 2 13
Anosike 36 4-9 3-6 3-10 1 3 15
LaRose 34 4-7 0-0 1-4 1 3 9
Ozier 30 3-9 10-14 0-5 3 2 18
Thomas 24 3-3 5-5 0-2 0 2 13
Spellman 22 4-6 2-2 2-4 0 4 10
Pfaffenberger 12 1-2 1-4 1-2 0 1 3
Watson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 22-42 26-37 7-30 15 19 81

Percentages: FG .524, FT .703.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Anosike 4-8, Thomas 2-2, Ozier 2-3, Parker 2-5, LaRose 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Spellman, Thomas).

Turnovers: 13 (Parker 7, Ozier 3, Anosike, LaRose, Pfaffenberger).

Steals: 5 (Anosike 3, LaRose, Parker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WAGNER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Freeman 40 3-7 0-0 2-3 6 3 8
Nesby 32 6-9 0-0 1-1 0 3 16
Cobb 28 3-14 2-2 1-3 2 4 9
Jackson 25 4-15 4-5 1-3 3 4 14
Szpir 22 1-1 0-0 1-6 1 3 2
Morales 21 3-6 8-9 1-2 3 5 14
Martinez 13 1-3 1-2 0-0 3 4 3
Ford 11 1-1 0-0 2-3 0 0 2
Jordan-Thomas 8 2-2 2-3 0-0 0 0 6
Totals 200 24-58 17-21 9-21 18 26 74

Percentages: FG .414, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Nesby 4-7, Freeman 2-6, Jackson 2-7, Cobb 1-6, Martinez 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Jackson 3, Cobb 2, Martinez, Morales, Nesby).

Steals: 8 (Jackson 2, Morales 2, Nesby 2, Freeman, Jordan-Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacred Heart 39 42 81
Wagner 37 37 74

A_1,804 (2,100).