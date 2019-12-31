FG FT Reb
S. UTAH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Oluyitan 39 9-15 4-6 1-5 5 3 24
Fausett 33 6-7 2-4 5-12 2 1 15
Marin 33 5-12 1-2 0-1 1 0 14
N'Diaye 32 0-0 2-3 0-8 0 4 2
Knight 31 8-20 4-4 4-11 5 2 20
Butler 23 3-3 2-2 0-3 2 2 8
McEntire 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Hoppo 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-57 15-21 10-41 15 15 83

Percentages: FG .544, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Marin 3-9, Oluyitan 2-6, Fausett 1-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (N'Diaye 5).

Turnovers: 15 (Knight 5, Butler 2, Fausett 2, Marin 2, N'Diaye 2, Oluyitan 2).

Steals: 3 (N'Diaye 2, Oluyitan).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hauser 38 8-19 0-0 2-3 1 2 20
Woods 37 9-21 4-6 0-3 5 3 25
Nuhu 30 4-8 0-0 2-8 1 2 8
Hamrick 24 6-9 0-2 2-4 3 2 13
Walker 23 2-6 2-2 2-2 1 2 6
Goolsby 20 1-4 0-0 1-3 0 2 2
Golder 13 1-1 0-0 2-4 2 3 3
Burke 8 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 0 4
Greeley 7 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 32-73 7-12 11-29 13 17 81

Percentages: FG .438, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Hauser 4-10, Woods 3-9, Golder 1-1, Burke 1-2, Hamrick 1-2, Goolsby 0-1, Greeley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Nuhu 4, Goolsby, Hamrick).

Turnovers: 7 (Woods 2, Golder, Goolsby, Hamrick, Hauser, Walker).

Steals: 8 (Goolsby 2, Hamrick 2, Hauser, Nuhu, Walker, Woods).

Technical Fouls: None.

S. Utah 44 39 83
Portland St. 43 38 81

A_755 (3,000).