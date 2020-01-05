https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/S-Dakota-St-91-W-Illinois-56-14950067.php
S. Dakota St. 91, W. Illinois 56
Claar 0-0 0-0 6, Pyle 0-0 0-0 0, Webster 0-0 0-0 13, Young 0-0 0-0 12. Totals 0-0 0-0 6.
Arians 0-0 0-0 0, Dentlinger 0-0 0-0 4, Wilson 0-0 0-0 19, Wingett 0-0 0-0 13. Totals 0-0 0-0 14.
Halftime_S. Dakota St. 40-26. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 0-0 (), S. Dakota St. 0-0 (). Rebounds_W. Illinois 2 (Claar 10), S. Dakota St. 3 (Arians 11). Assists_W. Illinois 1 (Webster 4), S. Dakota St. 2 (Dentlinger 4). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 0, S. Dakota St. 0.
View Comments